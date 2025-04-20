Warzone's new movement tech allows players to almost fly in Verdansk

Players can now basically fly in Warzone using a zipline. The movement in Warzone Season 3 was adjusted to make it more akin to the game's original 2020 version. However, this adjustment was made in light of the Omnimovement introduced in Black Ops 6. Now, clips of players virtually flying over buildings and opponents have emerged on X, and the adjustment may just be the reason.

Popular Call of Duty page @ModernWarzone shared a clip on April 20, 2025, showcasing just how the zipline mechanic is being abused in WZ to obliterate opponents while flying over them.

Warzone Season 3 lets players fly using ziplines in Verdansk

Warzone Season 3 brought back the fan-favorite map, Verdansk, with many of its original features. The goal was to reintroduce the original Verdansk experience, which implied similar movement mechanics.

However, it appears that the idea may have created a zipline trick that lets players shoot and fly at the same time for a short distance. In the clip posted by @ModernWarzone, players can be seen boosting themselves both vertically and horizontally to close distances quickly. The trick also makes them a difficult target to hit while giving them an advantage over the unsuspecting enemy.

Tricks such as these have always existed in WZ to some extent. Players have previously been able to boost themselves into the air vertically or use the parachute to gain extra distance after using the ziplines. However, many in the comment section of the post reacted negatively to the clip, criticizing the use of the mechanic.

Officially known as Exterior Ascenders, these ziplines are currently only available in Plunder. In the official Battle Royale mode, the Exterior Ascenders are only present in some very limited and specific locations, such as the Stadium. However, more will be added during the mid-season 3 update.

The new Exterior Ascenders have an L-shaped frame, which allows faster travel to the top of the buildings they're attached to. This speed achieved while ascending may be crucial to the trick.

It is currently unknown whether this movement tech was intentional or not. Many believe it is a glitch that is being abused by experienced players. As of now, there is no word from Activision regarding the Exterior Ascenders trick. Some are calling for it to be patched out.

