How to unlock Nail Gun in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The Nail Gun in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is one of the Mastery Rewards in the new Black Ops Tribute event. As the name would suggest, the Nail Gun shoots nails, and it can be quite lethal, especially since it can be used in full-auto mode with a magazine size of 15 nails. However, it's limited by range, and players must get close to their targets if they want to get the most out of it.

Ad

Now that we have discussed how the Nail Gun works, let's take a look at how you can unlock it.

How to get the Nail Gun in Warzone and Black Ops 6

As stated earlier, the Nail Gun in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is a Mastery Reward in the Black Ops Tribute event. To unlock it, you must complete all 10 tiers in the event. Essentially, you must earn a total of 617,000 XP to unlock the Nail Gun in the games.

Ad

Trending

Guide to unlocking the Nail Gun in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Also read: Warzone Season 3: Best Perks to use in Verdansk

Ad

Each tier can be completed by reaching an XP milestone, which can be earned by simply playing the games. This can involve getting kills, completing objectives and contracts, or just participating in a match.

There are no specific restrictions. As long as you are earning XP in any mode, be it Multiplayer, Zombies, Battle Royale, Plunder, or Resurgence, you'll progress in the event and reach new XP milestones, thus unlocking these rewards.

Ad

After you have completed all 10 tiers, i.e., earned a total of 617,000 XP, you'll get the Nail Gun in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Once unlocked, you can find the gun under the Special Weapons tab in your Secondary Weapon slot.

Read more: All new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 and how to unlock them

That covers everything that you need to know about unlocking the new Nail Gun in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Do note that the Black Ops Tribute event is limited-time. You have until May 1, 2025, to unlock the Nail Gun. Once it has concluded, you must go through the Armory to get your hands on the weapon, which can be a bit more tedious.

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More