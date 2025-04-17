How to unlock Nail Gun in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The Nail Gun in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is one of the Mastery Rewards in the new Black Ops Tribute event. As the name would suggest, the Nail Gun shoots nails, and it can be quite lethal, especially since it can be used in full-auto mode with a magazine size of 15 nails. However, it's limited by range, and players must get close to their targets if they want to get the most out of it.
Now that we have discussed how the Nail Gun works, let's take a look at how you can unlock it.
How to get the Nail Gun in Warzone and Black Ops 6
As stated earlier, the Nail Gun in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is a Mastery Reward in the Black Ops Tribute event. To unlock it, you must complete all 10 tiers in the event. Essentially, you must earn a total of 617,000 XP to unlock the Nail Gun in the games.
Also read: Warzone Season 3: Best Perks to use in Verdansk
Each tier can be completed by reaching an XP milestone, which can be earned by simply playing the games. This can involve getting kills, completing objectives and contracts, or just participating in a match.
There are no specific restrictions. As long as you are earning XP in any mode, be it Multiplayer, Zombies, Battle Royale, Plunder, or Resurgence, you'll progress in the event and reach new XP milestones, thus unlocking these rewards.
After you have completed all 10 tiers, i.e., earned a total of 617,000 XP, you'll get the Nail Gun in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Once unlocked, you can find the gun under the Special Weapons tab in your Secondary Weapon slot.
Read more: All new attachments in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 and how to unlock them
That covers everything that you need to know about unlocking the new Nail Gun in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Do note that the Black Ops Tribute event is limited-time. You have until May 1, 2025, to unlock the Nail Gun. Once it has concluded, you must go through the Armory to get your hands on the weapon, which can be a bit more tedious.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the links below:
- Warzone Season 3 Reloaded content is reportedly getting pushed, here is what we know
- Best GRAU 5.56 loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 with Conversion Kit
- Modern Warfare 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass, here's what you need to know
- How to build the OG M16A4 in Black Ops 6
- Black Ops 6 patch notes (April 16, 2025): Multiplayer map updates, Zombies changes, and more