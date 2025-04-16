How to build the OG M16A4 in Black Ops 6

Players can now build the OG M16A4 in Black Ops 6 using the XM4. In the game's latest iteration, the original M16A4 wasn't included. While Warzone fans can use the weapon in the battle royale game (thanks to cross-progression with MW2), BO6 players don't have that choice. Fortunately, the community has found a way to recreate the iconic burst-fire Assault Rifle for Multiplayer or Zombies, with the help of Gunsmith.

Redditor AKMike99 recently shared several loadouts for Black Ops 6 that take advantage of the Gunsmith system to recreate iconic weapons from the real world or past games. One of them was the OG M16A4.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at how you can build the OG M16A4 in Black Ops 6.

Quick guide to setting up the OG M16A4 in Black Ops 6

To build the OG M16A4 in Black Ops 6, use the following attachments with the XM4:

Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Stock: Heavy Stock

Heavy Stock Fire Mods: XM4 3-Round Burst Mod

Setting up the OG M16A4 in Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

That's it. You will now have an XM4 variant that looks and performs like the iconic Assault Rifle. But that's not all. These attachments considerably improve the weapon. Here's how these help the gun transform to the classic Assault Rifle:

The Long Barrel, as the name suggests, provides an elongated look on the gun's barrel, matching that of the original weapon. It also allows you to deal higher damage at longer ranges, making it quite useful for medium and long-range fights.

The Heavy Stock adds that plain and hard stock appearance to the XM4. It also improves flinch resistance. This means anytime you're shot, your aim won't be thrown off by much, letting you maintain your accuracy even in the heat of a battle.

Finally, the XM4 3-Round Burst Mod makes that burst-fire mode possible for the Assault Rifle. This attachment doesn't bring anything that makes it appear like the original, but ensures it performs the same. With this attachment, your damage range, overall damage, and headshot multiplier are improved, letting you deal more damage and take down enemies quickly.

That covers everything you need to know about setting up the OG M16A4 in Black Ops 6. Note that this is not the original firearm; rather, it's a modification of the XM4 to appear and perform the same as the original.

