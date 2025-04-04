What is Battle Royale Casual in Warzone? New game mode explained

Warzone Season 3’s launch has brought back one of the most iconic maps, Verdansk, alongside a new game mode called Battle Royale Casual. Despite its name suggesting a casual playlist experience, the new mode actually features bots that are being targeted to create a practice environment. This means it is a newcomer-friendly mode and should help fans adapt to the harsh battlefield without the additional stress of going against experienced players.

This article will explain the new Battle Royale Casual mode in Warzone.

Warzone Battle Royale Casual mode explored

The new Battle Royale Casual game mode in Warzone is a separate playlist that exists purely as a tutorial environment for beginner-level players. This means that the entire lobby will be mostly filled with bots and help newcomers get a hang of the game on the actual battlefield (as opposed to typical firing ranges).

However, this will not be an exclusive experience and will feature a few real players in the lobby as well. Here are the details of the Battle Royale Casual mode in Warzone:

The Warzone Battle Royale Casual will be hosted in a closed lobby on the freshly added Verdansk map .

. The lobbies will contain a total of 28 players .

. Each lobby will contain a maximum of 120 AI bots.

This game mode arrived in Warzone with the Season 3 update and was made available to play to the entire community on launch. The difficulty of the AI Combatants can be expected to be in a fairly easy to moderate range. This should allow players to experience the thrill of the battlefield without facing the hardships otherwise encountered in fully PvP lobbies.

However, the large number of bots can also mean that you would see a lot less chaos and action in Verdansk. While this might give new players a diluted feel of the actual online modes, it will also prepare them in terms of game sense and map knowledge.

Why does Warzone need a practice mode?

Apart from the regular firing ranges in battle royale games, Warzone’s integration of a mixed lobby consisting of dedicated AI Combatants and a few players can be instrumental in orienting newcomers to the title. This should allow the community to expand, as otherwise, installing the game and immediately jumping into a fully online playlist can overwhelm a player and impede their learning experience.

The presence of an easy mode that delivers a feel for the game’s experience can potentially help players learn the game faster. This will also be great for learning about the impact and effects of different in-game equipment rather than reading their descriptions in the loadout section.

