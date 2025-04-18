How Verdansk saved Warzone from dying 

Bringing back Verdansk was possibly the best choice Call of Duty could have made to save Warzone. For those unaware, Warzone wasn't performing well after its integration with Black Ops 6 - the shooter had several problems, and fans simply grew tired of them. Rampant cheating, bugs and glitches, server stability issues, and more rendered the game unplayable for many players.
The situation was so grave that the developers had to push back content for Season 2 to address the issues plaguing the game. Most fans hated the Season 1 and Season 2 updates of Warzone, and the game started losing players, especially on PC. Fortunately, it did not remain that way for long.
How the return of Verdansk saved Warzone from dying
Verdansk was the original Warzone map. When the game was released, fans fell in love with it. However, the map was removed from the game in December 2021, and since then, fans have been asking the developers to bring it back.
These requests, fortunately, didn't fall on deaf ears. Nearly four years after removing the map, Call of Duty added Verdansk back to the game. The glorious map had returned with improved visuals and support for all the latest gameplay mechanics. In fact, it was one of the most stable updates in ages.
Fans cheered, and the game slowly started gaining players. Since its addition, the game has consistently maintained its increased player count. On Steam, just before the Season 3 update, the shooter had reached only 53,000 concurrent players. However, right after Verdansk joined the game, the numbers shot up to nearly 140,000 players, the highest the game has seen this year.
Even on PlayStation, the shooter had reached the most played status in a few countries.
Since then, the battle royale title has maintained a player count of nearly 100,000 players every day. This data makes it evident that the title made a huge comeback as soon as the map returned. But was it only the map? Well, yes and no.
Verdansk is one of the most beloved Warzone maps, and that alone brought back players. However, simply bringing the map back without fixing the other issues wouldn't have led to the game's resurgence.
If it were only the map, the title would have likely seen a surge for a few days, and then it would have taken a turn for the worse. But fortunately, it didn't. If you're wondering why, a lot of issues that were plaguing the game have been addressed. The number of cheaters has reduced, thanks to Call of Duty cracking down on the cheating service providers. Many bugs and glitches have been addressed, and the game is almost perfect.
Apart from these problems, the time to kill was lowered, movement was tuned, the looting system saw changes, and many more adjustments were made that impacted how the title played.
All these changes were exactly what the community asked for, and the developers simply delivered. This shows that if you give the fans what they want, it could go a long way. Call of Duty listening to their fans and bringing back Verdansk has, without a doubt, saved Warzone.
