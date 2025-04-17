The C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags are the latest attachment introduced in Season 3 of Warzone and Black Ops 6. You can get your hands on this and make the C9 submachine more lethal in the game. The attachment is a part of the Black Ops Tribute event, which is now live and will run until May 1, 2025. Besides the attachment, players can get a chance to earn 17 items that are highly sought after within the Call of Duty community.

This article guides you on how to unlock C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags in Warzone and Black Ops 6

How to get C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags in Warzone and Black Ops 6

You can get your hands on the C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags attachment through the Black Ops Tribute event. The reward can be attained by competing in this event and finishing all associated challenges tied to the particular item.

Black Ops Tribute event (Image via Activision)

The attachment is available for free and comes with a 30-round magazine, which increases the weapon’s fire range, damage output, and velocity, while also reducing the recoil to some extent.

This is a must-have for players who prefer more aggressive gameplay, as equipping the C9 10 mm Auto 30-Round Mags attachment with the C9 submachine gun can deliver lethal damage when it comes to close-range fights. Apart from the attachment, the event also offers numerous other rewards that celebrate the history of the series.

From the Death Machine Scorestreak to the Nail Gun special weapon, you can get a chance to earn some of the most coveted items in the game. To claim all rewards, you must earn XP in any mode, be it Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.

As you make further progress in the event, you will start earning all the rewards. Interestingly, owners of Black Ops 6 will receive exclusive rewards that are only available for use within that title.

