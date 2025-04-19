Mission Impossible crossover is reportedly coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6

A Mission Impossible crossover may be in the works for Warzone and Black Ops 6. The game franchise is famous for crossovers and has previously involved popular IPs such as The Terminator and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

According to the prominent leaker @TheGhostOfHope on X, a Mission: Impossible crossover is now quite possible.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 to potentially get a Mission: Impossible crossover

@TheGhostOfHope took to their X page on April 19, 2025, to hint at a potential crossover between the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Black Ops 6. The leaker wrote:

"Your mission, should you choose to accept it..."

The words in the X post are rather vague on their own; however, combined with the pictures, they present a definite meaning.

The final installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise is set for release on May 23, 2025. This makes up for a good opportunity for a crossover between the two. Black Ops 6 recently collaborated with franchises such as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Furthermore, @TheGhostOfHope has often proven to be a strong and reliable source of leaked Call of Duty-related information.

This is still a leak, so it's best to take it with a grain of salt. However, given that the film is set for release soon, a crossover is possible. The information remains to be confirmed by the official Call of Duty channels.

