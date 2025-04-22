Using the best Grekhova loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is certain to give you an upper hand in close-range combat. The Grekhova is a Pistol and it belongs to the Secondary weapon category. Hence, not many players use this gun. Even if they equip it in their loadouts, they won't be switching to it unless things get messy and they need some backup firepower. However, if it's treated like a Primary, it can be a fantastic pick for close-range fights.

Ad

It is fully automatic and, at distances up to 10 meters, it has a time-to-kill of only 640 ms in Warzone. In Black Ops 6, this figure is even lower and boasts a TTK of only 320 ms. These are certainly impressive stats, and that too without the help of any attachments. But with the right attachments, this gun can be further enhanced, making it capable of going against even the meta weapons.

Hence, in this guide, we will take a look at the best Grekhova loadout so that you can get the most out of this Pistol.

Ad

Trending

Best Grekhova loadout in Warzone

To build the best Grekhova loadout in Warzone, we suggest using the following attachments:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Magazine: Extended Mag III

Extended Mag III Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

To learn more about how these attachments improve the weapon and make it the best Grekhova loadout in Warzone, read below:

Setting up the best Grekhova loadout in Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Compensator helps reduce vertical recoil of this handgun. This allows you to maintain accuracy even in full-auto mode. While it is not recommended for medium-range gunfights, with the reduced recoil, you can engage in such scenarios without having to worry about not connecting your shots.

Ad

The Long Barrel increases the effective damage range from 10 to 13 meters. It is not much, but the improved damage range allows you to maintain the fast time-to-kill at longer distances.

The Extended Mag III increases the magazine size from just 20 to 60. These extra bullets will definitely come in handy in Warzone. In the battle royale title, players do equip armor, which increases the number of bullets required to eliminate them. Hence, these additional bullets ensure that you don't end up reloading your handgun in the middle of a fight.

Ad

The Quickdraw Grip increases the aim-down-sight speed. This allows you to aim at your targets quickly after switching to the weapon. If you have an aggressive or fast-paced play style, or simply intend to use it as your primary, we suggest using the Commando Foregrip for a slight handling boost.

The Rapid Fire Mod increases the rate of fire from 750 to 789, which is a boost of 5%. While it may not look like much, it can lower the TTK to nearly 600 ms, which can be a game-changer.

Ad

Also read: Warzone Season 3: Best Kar98K loadout to use after the Verdansk update

Best Grekhova loadout in Black Ops 6

For building the best Grekhova loadout in Black Ops 6, we recommend using all of these attachments:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: CQB Grip

CQB Grip Stock: Akimbo Grekhova

Akimbo Grekhova Laser: Steady Aim Laser

Here's how all these attachments improve the firearm and transform it into the best Grekhova loadout in Black Ops 6:

Ad

Setting up the best Grekhova loadout in Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Compensator, as discussed earlier, will help reduce the vertical recoil and will make this BO6 handgun more accurate.

Ad

The Extended Mag II increases the bullet count per magazine from 20 to 30. This isn't much, but sufficient for Multiplayer. In BO6, players don't have shields on, and this reduces the number of bullets required to take them out. Hence, it is not worth using higher-capacity magazines as they will negatively affect your handling stats.

The CQB Grip brings a plethora of improvements to the handling stats. First of all, it improves the sprint-to-fire speed, which allows you to bring up your gun quicker after a full sprint. On top of that, it also boosts your dive-to-fire speed, slide-to-fire speed, and jumping sprint-to-fire speed.

Ad

The Akimbo Grekhova is the star of this loadout. It essentially allows you to use two Grekhovas at the same time. While you lose the ability to aim down the sight, you gain double the firepower, and in smaller maps of BO6 Multiplayer, this should not be an issue at all.

Lastly, we have the Steady Aim Laser, which reduces hip fire spread. Since you have the Akimbo Stock, you won't be able to aim and in that case, having a more accurate hip fire will ensure that your shots land where you aim without much of a spread.

Ad

Read more: Black Ops 6 Season 3: Best loadout to use in Ranked Play

That covers everything that you need to know about the best Grekhova loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More