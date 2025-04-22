Using the best Grekhova loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is certain to give you an upper hand in close-range combat. The Grekhova is a Pistol and it belongs to the Secondary weapon category. Hence, not many players use this gun. Even if they equip it in their loadouts, they won't be switching to it unless things get messy and they need some backup firepower. However, if it's treated like a Primary, it can be a fantastic pick for close-range fights.
It is fully automatic and, at distances up to 10 meters, it has a time-to-kill of only 640 ms in Warzone. In Black Ops 6, this figure is even lower and boasts a TTK of only 320 ms. These are certainly impressive stats, and that too without the help of any attachments. But with the right attachments, this gun can be further enhanced, making it capable of going against even the meta weapons.
Hence, in this guide, we will take a look at the best Grekhova loadout so that you can get the most out of this Pistol.
Best Grekhova loadout in Warzone
To build the best Grekhova loadout in Warzone, we suggest using the following attachments:
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Magazine: Extended Mag III
- Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
- Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
To learn more about how these attachments improve the weapon and make it the best Grekhova loadout in Warzone, read below:
The Compensator helps reduce vertical recoil of this handgun. This allows you to maintain accuracy even in full-auto mode. While it is not recommended for medium-range gunfights, with the reduced recoil, you can engage in such scenarios without having to worry about not connecting your shots.
The Long Barrel increases the effective damage range from 10 to 13 meters. It is not much, but the improved damage range allows you to maintain the fast time-to-kill at longer distances.
The Extended Mag III increases the magazine size from just 20 to 60. These extra bullets will definitely come in handy in Warzone. In the battle royale title, players do equip armor, which increases the number of bullets required to eliminate them. Hence, these additional bullets ensure that you don't end up reloading your handgun in the middle of a fight.
The Quickdraw Grip increases the aim-down-sight speed. This allows you to aim at your targets quickly after switching to the weapon. If you have an aggressive or fast-paced play style, or simply intend to use it as your primary, we suggest using the Commando Foregrip for a slight handling boost.
The Rapid Fire Mod increases the rate of fire from 750 to 789, which is a boost of 5%. While it may not look like much, it can lower the TTK to nearly 600 ms, which can be a game-changer.
Best Grekhova loadout in Black Ops 6
For building the best Grekhova loadout in Black Ops 6, we recommend using all of these attachments:
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
- Rear Grip: CQB Grip
- Stock: Akimbo Grekhova
- Laser: Steady Aim Laser
Here's how all these attachments improve the firearm and transform it into the best Grekhova loadout in Black Ops 6:
The Compensator, as discussed earlier, will help reduce the vertical recoil and will make this BO6 handgun more accurate.
The Extended Mag II increases the bullet count per magazine from 20 to 30. This isn't much, but sufficient for Multiplayer. In BO6, players don't have shields on, and this reduces the number of bullets required to take them out. Hence, it is not worth using higher-capacity magazines as they will negatively affect your handling stats.
The CQB Grip brings a plethora of improvements to the handling stats. First of all, it improves the sprint-to-fire speed, which allows you to bring up your gun quicker after a full sprint. On top of that, it also boosts your dive-to-fire speed, slide-to-fire speed, and jumping sprint-to-fire speed.
The Akimbo Grekhova is the star of this loadout. It essentially allows you to use two Grekhovas at the same time. While you lose the ability to aim down the sight, you gain double the firepower, and in smaller maps of BO6 Multiplayer, this should not be an issue at all.
Lastly, we have the Steady Aim Laser, which reduces hip fire spread. Since you have the Akimbo Stock, you won't be able to aim and in that case, having a more accurate hip fire will ensure that your shots land where you aim without much of a spread.
That covers everything that you need to know about the best Grekhova loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6.
