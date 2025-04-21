Applying the best FOV settings for Verdansk in Warzone will provide players with an edge over their enemies in the virtual battlefield. Field of View or FOV is an important setting in an FPS like Call of Duty. The game supports a maximum FOV range of 120, which can be customized according to preference.

Ad

A high field of view allows for covering more ground in a big map like Verdansk. However, increased FOV could lead to objects appearing smaller, making it difficult to identify them.

Finding the best tweaks for visibility can be a bit difficult for new players and seasoned veterans. With that said, this article takes a look at the best FOV settings for Verdansk in Warzone.

Guide for the best FOV settings for Verdansk in Warzone

Here are the best FOV settings you should be using in Warzone after the release of Verdansk in Season 3:

Ad

Trending

Field of View options in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Field of View (FOV): 90 - 110

90 - 110 ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Ad

Read more — How to complete the Black Ops Tribute event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone quickly

While these changes might seem simple, they will affect your in-game visibility. You will have a clear viewing experience in Verdansk, allowing you to spot the targets easily. However, make sure to test the new settings in the Firing Range before starting a match in the game. This will allow you to tweak the prescribed settings according to your preference.

Ad

FOV comparison in Verdansk Warzone (Image via Activision)

You should try to get a sense of visual settings, as they will affect the gameplay in Verdansk in Warzone. While getting the perfect FOV option is not possible, they can be tweaked to obtain a balanced viewing experience. When sitting farther away from your screen, use a Field of View setting between 95-105. When sitting closer to your screen, you can increase it to as high as 120.

Ad

Also read — How Verdansk saved Warzone from dying

The game also features some additional options that can be used to change and adjust your visibility on the maps. Here are some graphic settings to achieve visual clarity in Verdansk in Warzone:

World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) 3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS

3rd Person ADS Inverted Flashbang: Off

Also read — Black Ops 6 might follow Warzone's footsteps and add bots to Multiplayer

Ad

That covers everything about the best FOV settings for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More