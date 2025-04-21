Applying the best FOV settings for Verdansk in Warzone will provide players with an edge over their enemies in the virtual battlefield. Field of View or FOV is an important setting in an FPS like Call of Duty. The game supports a maximum FOV range of 120, which can be customized according to preference.
A high field of view allows for covering more ground in a big map like Verdansk. However, increased FOV could lead to objects appearing smaller, making it difficult to identify them.
Finding the best tweaks for visibility can be a bit difficult for new players and seasoned veterans. With that said, this article takes a look at the best FOV settings for Verdansk in Warzone.
Guide for the best FOV settings for Verdansk in Warzone
Here are the best FOV settings you should be using in Warzone after the release of Verdansk in Season 3:
- Field of View (FOV): 90 - 110
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- 3rd Person Field of View: 90
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
While these changes might seem simple, they will affect your in-game visibility. You will have a clear viewing experience in Verdansk, allowing you to spot the targets easily. However, make sure to test the new settings in the Firing Range before starting a match in the game. This will allow you to tweak the prescribed settings according to your preference.
You should try to get a sense of visual settings, as they will affect the gameplay in Verdansk in Warzone. While getting the perfect FOV option is not possible, they can be tweaked to obtain a balanced viewing experience. When sitting farther away from your screen, use a Field of View setting between 95-105. When sitting closer to your screen, you can increase it to as high as 120.
The game also features some additional options that can be used to change and adjust your visibility on the maps. Here are some graphic settings to achieve visual clarity in Verdansk in Warzone:
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS
- Inverted Flashbang: Off
That covers everything about the best FOV settings for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3.
