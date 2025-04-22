COD player recreates GTA in Warzone Verdansk, and it looks fun

A video recently surfaced on X, where @Reave leveraged Call of Dury's movement mechanics to recreate a GTA-style experience in Warzone’s Verdansk. This unique approach not only makes gameplay more engaging but also entertaining to watch. Moreover, it offers players valuable insights into mastering movement in COD to gain an edge over opponents.

We delve into the movement techniques showcased in the video, highlight the similarities with GTA-style gameplay, and explore the fun factor behind the clip.

Recreating GTA-style gameplay in Warzone Verdansk

The clip Reave posted on X showcased the use of various movements, such as jumping, climbing onto moving cars, pulling off hood-top carjackings, shooting the driver while standing on the hood, swapping seats, seat inside the vehicle, exiting, and sliding. These resembled GTA-style gameplay, completely dominating the battle scenario in Verdansk in Warzone.

For comparison, in GTA, players can also climb onto moving vehicles, move around while the car is in motion, shoot while standing on top, eliminate the driver, and hijack the vehicle. Drawing from this idea, Reave took a similar approach in Warzone Verdansk: he climbed onto a moving vehicle, shot the driver, and forced the enemy to exit. This gives an advantage, as the enemy is already damaged and vulnerable during the brief moment of disorientation while exiting the car, making them an easy target.

You can also control the vehicle, swap seats, or exit at will, giving you more control over the engagement and allowing you to dictate the fight on your own terms.

However, this is a risky strategy that demands precise timing. If the vehicle hits you during the attempt, you'll be instantly eliminated. Perfecting your timing, especially jumping onto the vehicle from the side while it's moving slowly, is key to success. It’s best to avoid trying this if the vehicle is moving too fast.

Mastering this technique helps you get a deeper understanding of Warzone’s movement mechanics. Once you've nailed the timing of jumps, slides, sprints, and transitions, this tactic becomes not only effective but also adds a fun and stylish element to your gameplay.

