When does Warzone Ranked Play return?

Warzone Ranked Play will return along with the Season 3 Reloaded update. In the Season 3 roadmap for Warzone, the developers announced that Ranked Play will join the title with the mid-season update. However, at the time of writing, developers have yet to confirm when Season 3 Reloaded drops.

Ad

That said, if we calculate based on the entire duration of Season 3 (56 days), which kicked off on April 2, 2025, we can expect the mid-season update to drop between April 24 and May 1, 2025.

But this is merely speculation, and Call of Duty has not confirmed this date as of yet. Nevertheless, to learn more about what to expect from Warzone Ranked Play when it returns, make sure to read below.

Note: Aspects of this article are speculative. Please take information herein with a grain of salt.

Ad

Trending

What to expect from Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded?

Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded will support 150 players, i.e., 50 teams in total. The competitive mode will feature only Trios — a team will consist of three players at most. As for the map, it will be played on the latest iteration of Verdansk.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: All Black Ops 6 Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 and how you can unlock them

This will be the first time fans will be able to compete for Warzone Ranks on the map Verdansk. Although it is the oldest battle royale map for the shooter, it never supported Ranked Play. In Season 3 Reloaded, Call of Duty will make history by making the competitive mode available in Verdansk.

Apart from these details, little is known about the mode at the moment. Currently, we do not know about the specific restrictions or the rewards for reaching a new Rank. However, we do expect the Top 250 leaderboard to return, tracking the best players in the game from around the world.

Ad

While fans wait for the competitive mode to return, it's advised to use the coming days wisely to unlock and level up their best weapons. Furthermore, players must familiarize themselves with all the POIs of Verdansk to ensure that they aren't at a competitive disadvantage when Season 3 Reloaded arrives.

Read more: Battle Royale Casual in Warzone is one of the best things to happen to the series, here's why

That covers everything that you need to know about the return of Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded.

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More