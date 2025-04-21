When does Warzone Ranked Play return?

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Apr 21, 2025 14:05 GMT
Discussing details about the return of Warzone Ranked Play (Image via Activision)
Discussing details about the return of Warzone Ranked Play (Image via Activision)

Warzone Ranked Play will return along with the Season 3 Reloaded update. In the Season 3 roadmap for Warzone, the developers announced that Ranked Play will join the title with the mid-season update. However, at the time of writing, developers have yet to confirm when Season 3 Reloaded drops.

That said, if we calculate based on the entire duration of Season 3 (56 days), which kicked off on April 2, 2025, we can expect the mid-season update to drop between April 24 and May 1, 2025.

But this is merely speculation, and Call of Duty has not confirmed this date as of yet. Nevertheless, to learn more about what to expect from Warzone Ranked Play when it returns, make sure to read below.

Note: Aspects of this article are speculative. Please take information herein with a grain of salt.

What to expect from Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded?

Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded will support 150 players, i.e., 50 teams in total. The competitive mode will feature only Trios — a team will consist of three players at most. As for the map, it will be played on the latest iteration of Verdansk.

This will be the first time fans will be able to compete for Warzone Ranks on the map Verdansk. Although it is the oldest battle royale map for the shooter, it never supported Ranked Play. In Season 3 Reloaded, Call of Duty will make history by making the competitive mode available in Verdansk.

Apart from these details, little is known about the mode at the moment. Currently, we do not know about the specific restrictions or the rewards for reaching a new Rank. However, we do expect the Top 250 leaderboard to return, tracking the best players in the game from around the world.

While fans wait for the competitive mode to return, it's advised to use the coming days wisely to unlock and level up their best weapons. Furthermore, players must familiarize themselves with all the POIs of Verdansk to ensure that they aren't at a competitive disadvantage when Season 3 Reloaded arrives.

That covers everything that you need to know about the return of Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
bell-icon Manage notifications