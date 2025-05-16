How to find Red and Blue keycards in Warzone Verdansk

Verdansk is back in COD Warzone, and so are the mysterious underground bunkers packed with powerful loot. As part of the game's latest update, players can now explore a total of 12 bunkers scattered across the map. However, most of these can’t be accessed freely — you require a Blue or Red keycard (aka Access Card) to open them.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about finding and using the Red and Blue Access Cards in Warzone Verdansk.

Also read: Every Ray Gun Mark II variant and how to get them in Shattered Veil: Black Ops 6 Zombies

How to find and use Red and Blue Access Cards in Warzone Verdansk

Bunkers in Verdansk are hidden locations filled with rare loot and special rewards, but to open them, you’ll need the correct keycard.

Blue Access Card

Blue keycards are somewhat rare and can be found by opening random loot crates around the map. You have a higher chance of coming across one in the Prison area. The Blue card unlocks the following bunkers:

Bunker 2: Near Boneyard and Storage Town

Near Boneyard and Storage Town Bunker 7, Bunker 8: Between Stadium and Lumber

Bunkers 7 and 8 usually contain strong weapons and UAVs, while Bunker 2 could give Nuke Schematics that can also be used in Bunker 10 for even more rewards.

Red Access Card

Red keycards also spawn randomly in loot crates and sometimes appear inside already-unlocked bunkers. They’re rarer than the Blue ones as they unlock more bunkers, four to be precise:

Bunker 4: Near Dam

Near Dam Bunker 5: Near Military Base

Near Military Base Bunker 6: Near Quarry

Near Quarry Bunker 9: Near Prison

Inside these bunkers, you can find high-tier loot, including rare Weapon Blueprints and even Specialist Perks.

How to use Access Cards in COD Warzone Verdansk

Using the Red and/or Blue keycards is very simple. Just head to the correct bunker (2,7, and 8 for Blue, and 4,5,6, and 9 for Red) and interact with the keypad at the entrance. If you have the right keycard, the door will unlock, granting access to the loot inside. However, you need to act fast, as bunkers often attract other players in the lobby.

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization.



