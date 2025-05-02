Warzone Verdansk Ranked plagued with cheaters after a day of its release

Warzone Verdansk Ranked was integrated into the game in the latest mid-season update that went live on May 1, 2025. Unfortunately, the competitive lobbies seem to have been infiltrated by players using third-party cheat software to score kills and victories. Such a moment may have been captured in one of the matches that FaZe Swagg played after the patch went live. Although there is no confirmation on the usage of any form of cheats, the seasoned player had submitted an in-game report.
This article will highlight the possible increase in cheaters in the new Warzone Verdansk Ranked playlist that arrived in Season 3 Reloaded.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
Cheaters emerge in Warzone Verdansk Ranked in Season 3 Reloaded
The competitive, or ranked, game modes for online multiplayer titles like Call of Duty Warzone have always had to battle against cheaters.
A short clip was posted on the official @NukeSquad X page showcasing FaZe Swagg playing a ranked match. While he was posted up on a small hill trying to get an angle on the enemy team, he was perfectly shot down by one of the opponents from the bottom. After being eliminated, he watched the replay and proceeded to report his opponent for cheating.
The replay showcased the enemy approaching Swagg from an awkward angle while climbing the hill and pre-aiming him before the character model became visible. The player further followed it up with a precise spray that downed and killed the content creator. While recoil control is something that can be mastered in shooters, perfectly predicting an unknown enemy’s location without visual contact is nearly impossible.
The potential emergence of cheaters in Warzone Verdansk Ranked after a single day past the update is quite shocking. The developers are likely aware of these issues through in-game reports and community responses on social media. However, it may take some time for the team to take proper action against players using cheat software, alongside bolstering the anti-cheat engine.
