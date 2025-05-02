Warzone Verdansk Ranked plagued with cheaters after a day of its release

Warzone Verdansk Ranked was integrated into the game in the latest mid-season update that went live on May 1, 2025. Unfortunately, the competitive lobbies seem to have been infiltrated by players using third-party cheat software to score kills and victories. Such a moment may have been captured in one of the matches that FaZe Swagg played after the patch went live. Although there is no confirmation on the usage of any form of cheats, the seasoned player had submitted an in-game report.

Ad

This article will highlight the possible increase in cheaters in the new Warzone Verdansk Ranked playlist that arrived in Season 3 Reloaded.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Cheaters emerge in Warzone Verdansk Ranked in Season 3 Reloaded

The competitive, or ranked, game modes for online multiplayer titles like Call of Duty Warzone have always had to battle against cheaters.

Ad

Trending

A short clip was posted on the official @NukeSquad X page showcasing FaZe Swagg playing a ranked match. While he was posted up on a small hill trying to get an angle on the enemy team, he was perfectly shot down by one of the opponents from the bottom. After being eliminated, he watched the replay and proceeded to report his opponent for cheating.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: How to complete Downtown Bank Vault Easter egg in Verdansk

The replay showcased the enemy approaching Swagg from an awkward angle while climbing the hill and pre-aiming him before the character model became visible. The player further followed it up with a precise spray that downed and killed the content creator. While recoil control is something that can be mastered in shooters, perfectly predicting an unknown enemy’s location without visual contact is nearly impossible.

Ad

The potential emergence of cheaters in Warzone Verdansk Ranked after a single day past the update is quite shocking. The developers are likely aware of these issues through in-game reports and community responses on social media. However, it may take some time for the team to take proper action against players using cheat software, alongside bolstering the anti-cheat engine.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More