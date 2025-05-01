All bug fixes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update has brought with it a host of essential bug fixes. These fixes pertain to Perks, audio, and many more. For instance, one of the bugs allowed players who didn't use the Scavenger Perk to loot Scavenger bags off enemies. This has been addressed in the latest update. Furthermore, the latest patch has also addressed the MX Guardian glitch, which allowed players to incorrectly equip Dragon's Breath rounds.

To learn more about all the bug fixes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, make sure to read below.

Every bug fix in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

According to the official Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes, the following are all the bug fixes:

Perks

Fixed an issue where Scavenger bags could be picked up by players other than the intended recipient.

Fixed an issue where Scavenger did not grant the correct amount of maximum ammunition.

Fixed an issue where Ghost was applying default values instead of the intended configuration.

Fixed an issue where the Ghost perk's grace period was not correctly set to 3 seconds.

Fixed an issue where the required movement speed for Ghost activation was not correctly set to 35 (equivalent to crawling or faster).

Fixed an issue while using Bomb Squad where all explosives were incorrectly capped at 150 damage. Explosives can now deal up to 300 damage as originally intended.

Audio

Fixed headshot kill indicator sounding higher pitch than expected on the classic hitmarker preset.

Fixed classic hit markers being quieter than intended.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where Thermite’s tick rate could be significantly faster than intended.

Fixed an issue where the Gulag notification for a squadmate entering or leaving did not play correctly.

Fixed an issue where the MX Guardian could incorrectly equip Dragon’s Breath rounds.

Fixed an issue causing an unintended burst of velocity when exiting an ascender.

Fixed an issue where jumping onto a ladder could trigger an unintended burst of velocity.

Fixed an issue where opening the scoreboard during exfil could result in the loss of the user interface.

Fixed an issue where the Scavenger perk could incorrectly grant more than the maximum reserve ammunition.

Fixed an issue where gas visual effects could appear in Plunder before the Choke Hold public event was active.

Fixed an issue where weapon loot cards sometimes appeared off-center from the weapon model.

Fixed an issue where the outline on Legendary Supply Crates would disappear after using a Supply UAV.

Fixed an issue where item pings from squadmates would not appear after closing the Buy Station UI.

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck on a black screen if they were in the Winner’s Circle when the match ended.

Fixed an issue where the Trophy System was missing its idle sound effects.

Fixed an issue where target dummies in the Firing Range could become stuck after being killed.

Fixed an issue where the speed boost from the Resolute perk would not be properly removed.

Fixed an issue that caused the Gas Mask icon in the squad widget to disappear when picking up a replacement.

That covers all the bug fixes that were introduced in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

