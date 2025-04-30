Call of Duty is not stopping with Premium Event Pass rewards, Seth Rogen is the latest addition in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Call of Duty isn't slowing down with Premium Event Pass rewards, and their latest premium addition is none other than Seth Rogen in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Yes, you read that right. The Canadian actor, comedian, and filmmaker, Seth Rogen, will be joining the latest COD games in Season 3 Reloaded. That said, however, players will have to shell out money to obtain the Operator in the games, despite it being promoted as a reward for an upcoming event.

Ad

Read on to learn more about Call of Duty limiting new rewards behind a paywall.

Operator Seth Rogen is joining Warzone and Black Ops 6, Call of Duty has it locked behind a paywall

COD recently announced that Seth Rogen will join Warzone and Black Ops 6 in Season 3 Reloaded as an Operator. His character will be available in the games as a reward in the upcoming High Art event, which goes live on May 1, 2025, and will continue until May 15, 2025. However, one might think that this means players will be able to grind the games to unlock the character for free.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Unfortunately, that isn't completely true. Sure, players will have to grind the games and fulfill the event's objectives to earn the rewards, but if they want to get their hands on the Seth Rogen Operator, they will have to pay an additional 1100 CP or around $10 in real-world currency.

Also read: When will Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded release?

Unlike events in previous Call of Duty titles, the developers added a new way to monetize their games with Black Ops 6. Fans saw the first Premium Event Pass in the game, and it was part of the Squid Game crossover back in January 2025. The Premium Event Pass essentially locks certain rewards behind a paywall. To unlock them, players have no choice but to pay.

Ad

However, this time around, things are a bit different. In Premium Event Passes, the special unlocks usually had a base variant available on the Free Track. But that is not the case this time around. In the High Art event, the Premium Event Pass has two Seth Rogen Operator skins, and players on the Free Track wouldn't be able to get their hands on either.

Operator Seth Rogen is a Premium Event Pass reward in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

However, at the end of the day, it is still cheaper than buying a full bundle. For instance, the Terminator bundle was released outside of the event, and to get those skins, a player had to spend 3000 CP, or around $27. In comparison, $10 for the Premium Event Pass looks like a steal.

Ad

That said, the community isn't a fan of the Premium Event Passes, as they add little value and essentially lock rewards behind a paywall. This way of monetizing has been criticized on several occasions.

Read more: Forget weapons, Warzone and Black Ops 6 now have a pay-to-win Emote

However, it seems like Call of Duty isn't stopping with their Premium Event Passes for their in-game events.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More