All Monster Energy Twitch rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how to claim them

The Monster Energy Twitch rewards are available as part of the Huskerrs' Howl tournament, offering exciting in-game items for Black Ops 6 and Warzone. These rewards are among the easiest to obtain, as they don’t require completing any difficult challenges, but just a bit of your time.

You can earn a free weapon blueprint and a charm without spending a dime. All you need to do is watch Twitch livestreams from select streamers.

This article covers all the details about the Monster Energy Twitch rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including how to claim them.

All Monster Energy Twitch rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Monster Energy is the official sponsor of the Huskerrs' Howl tournament, which not only gives professional players a platform to compete but also offers viewers an opportunity to earn rewards while watching the event live.

There are two rewards available to anyone who watches Twitch livestreams from select streamers and meets the required watch-time milestones.

Here are the rewards and the watch times needed to unlock them:

Rewards Watch Time Ice Cold Bling charm 30 mins Extended Energy AMES 85 weapon blueprint 45 mins

Do note that the rewards are available for a limited time only and can be claimed until May 3, 2025, at 9:59 am PT.

How to claim all Monster Energy Twitch rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

To claim the Monster Energy Twitch rewards in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, the first and most essential step is to link your Activision account with Twitch. Follow these steps to do so:

Visit the official Activision website. Log in with your credentials. Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner. From the left panel, select Account Linking. Under the Social Networks section, find Twitch and click Link Account. In the pop-up window, click Continue to proceed to Twitch. Log in with your Twitch account. Click Authorize to complete the linking process.

Once your accounts are connected, you need to tune into the Huskerrs' Howl tournament via Huskerrs’ Twitch channel or other Monster Energy CoD streamers. Featured streamers include:

After watching the livestreams and completing the watch-time milestones, you need to manually claim the rewards. To do so, follow the steps:

Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner of Twitch. Select Drops & Rewards from the menu. Check if you’ve completed the watch time requirement for each reward. If done, click the Claim button to receive your rewards.

