All Monster Energy Twitch rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how to claim them

The Monster Energy Twitch rewards are available as part of the Huskerrs' Howl tournament, offering exciting in-game items for Black Ops 6 and Warzone. These rewards are among the easiest to obtain, as they don’t require completing any difficult challenges, but just a bit of your time.
You can earn a free weapon blueprint and a charm without spending a dime. All you need to do is watch Twitch livestreams from select streamers.
This article covers all the details about the Monster Energy Twitch rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including how to claim them.
All Monster Energy Twitch rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
Monster Energy is the official sponsor of the Huskerrs' Howl tournament, which not only gives professional players a platform to compete but also offers viewers an opportunity to earn rewards while watching the event live.
There are two rewards available to anyone who watches Twitch livestreams from select streamers and meets the required watch-time milestones.
Here are the rewards and the watch times needed to unlock them:
Do note that the rewards are available for a limited time only and can be claimed until May 3, 2025, at 9:59 am PT.
Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded pre-load details: Everything we know
How to claim all Monster Energy Twitch rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
To claim the Monster Energy Twitch rewards in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, the first and most essential step is to link your Activision account with Twitch. Follow these steps to do so:
- Visit the official Activision website.
- Log in with your credentials.
- Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner.
- From the left panel, select Account Linking.
- Under the Social Networks section, find Twitch and click Link Account.
- In the pop-up window, click Continue to proceed to Twitch.
- Log in with your Twitch account.
- Click Authorize to complete the linking process.
Once your accounts are connected, you need to tune into the Huskerrs' Howl tournament via Huskerrs’ Twitch channel or other Monster Energy CoD streamers. Featured streamers include:
After watching the livestreams and completing the watch-time milestones, you need to manually claim the rewards. To do so, follow the steps:
- Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner of Twitch.
- Select Drops & Rewards from the menu.
- Check if you’ve completed the watch time requirement for each reward.
- If done, click the Claim button to receive your rewards.
Also read: Forget weapons, Warzone and Black Ops 6 now have a pay-to-win Emote
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- COD 2025 (Black Ops 7) campaign to reportedly be "terrible" and could feature open-world missions on leaked Warzone map
- Cheaters in BO6 and WZ can now reportedly use aimbot on consoles
- Underrated Assault Rifle in Wz Season 3 is secretly the ultimate meta
- COD 2026 (Modern Warfare 4) will reportedly not continue with Omnimovement
- Call of Duty will return SR to players who've lost it against banned cheaters in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play