COD 2025 (Black Ops 7)'s campaign is reportedly "terrible" and might feature open-world missions on leaked Warzone map

"Call of Duty 2025," reportedly titled Black Ops 7, may feature a "terrible" campaign upon release. According to popular Call of Duty leaker @TheGhostOfHope, this year's Black Ops title will reintroduce the heavily criticized open-world missions from Modern Warfare 3 (2023). The campaign is also said to utilize the leaked Avalon map, which players have repeatedly discovered hidden in Call of Duty files.
In a post on X, Hope stated:
"Hearing that COD 2025's campaign is f***ing terrible."
While this does not confirm the campaign's quality, the leaks suggest a return to open-world missions. Read on to learn more about Black Ops 7's campaign details.
Black Ops 7 may feature another open-world campaign like Modern Warfare 3
It’s already April, and Activision has yet to announce this year’s Call of Duty title. With reports indicating that the FPS franchise follows a two-year cycle for each saga, another Black Ops title was expected to arrive in 2025.
On top of this, dataminers have continued to uncover hidden Avalon assets in Black Ops 6 multiplayer maps for some time now. However, leaks indicate that the map may not feature in Warzone at all.
Recently, a video revealed that the leaked Avalon map now includes interior details. If not for Warzone, what is its purpose? Hope’s latest X post provides an answer, stating:
"Wait, it’s all Avalon? Always has been."
In Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty introduced open-world campaign missions set in Warzone’s Urzikstan map. However, the community largely disliked this approach, as the open-world format didn’t suit the franchise’s campaign style.
It’s reasonable to assume that the developers, constrained by time, may repurpose the scrapped Avalon map for COD 2025’s campaign, as creating an entirely new one may not be feasible.
Hope also provided insight into the development teams. According to him, Raven Software is not involved in the campaign, despite earlier leaks suggesting their participation. Following Black Ops 6, a significant number of developers reportedly left, leaving the team understaffed to build a new campaign on short notice.
