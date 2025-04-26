COD 2025 (Black Ops 7)'s campaign is reportedly "terrible" and might feature open-world missions on leaked Warzone map

"Call of Duty 2025," reportedly titled Black Ops 7, may feature a "terrible" campaign upon release. According to popular Call of Duty leaker @TheGhostOfHope, this year's Black Ops title will reintroduce the heavily criticized open-world missions from Modern Warfare 3 (2023). The campaign is also said to utilize the leaked Avalon map, which players have repeatedly discovered hidden in Call of Duty files.

Ad

In a post on X, Hope stated:

"Hearing that COD 2025's campaign is f***ing terrible."

While this does not confirm the campaign's quality, the leaks suggest a return to open-world missions. Read on to learn more about Black Ops 7's campaign details.

Black Ops 7 may feature another open-world campaign like Modern Warfare 3

It’s already April, and Activision has yet to announce this year’s Call of Duty title. With reports indicating that the FPS franchise follows a two-year cycle for each saga, another Black Ops title was expected to arrive in 2025.

Ad

Trending

On top of this, dataminers have continued to uncover hidden Avalon assets in Black Ops 6 multiplayer maps for some time now. However, leaks indicate that the map may not feature in Warzone at all.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Recently, a video revealed that the leaked Avalon map now includes interior details. If not for Warzone, what is its purpose? Hope’s latest X post provides an answer, stating:

"Wait, it’s all Avalon? Always has been."

In Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty introduced open-world campaign missions set in Warzone’s Urzikstan map. However, the community largely disliked this approach, as the open-world format didn’t suit the franchise’s campaign style.

Ad

It’s reasonable to assume that the developers, constrained by time, may repurpose the scrapped Avalon map for COD 2025’s campaign, as creating an entirely new one may not be feasible.

Hope also provided insight into the development teams. According to him, Raven Software is not involved in the campaign, despite earlier leaks suggesting their participation. Following Black Ops 6, a significant number of developers reportedly left, leaving the team understaffed to build a new campaign on short notice.

Ad

Check out our other Call of Duty related news and guides

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debabrata Naiya Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs. Know More