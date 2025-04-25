Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Everything we know

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is just around the corner, and the upcoming update has a plethora of new content for fans. From new weapons to game modes, Call of Duty's upcoming mid-season update has something for everyone. On top of that, it is also set to introduce a few changes to the map Verdansk, which was added to the game in Season 3.

Although Call of Duty has yet to confirm the release date, we expect the Season 3 Reloaded update to go live on May 1, 2025. So, without any further ado, let's take a quick look at all the content that you can expect in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

All gameplay changes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Starting with the gameplay changes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, you can expect the following:

High Value Loot Zones: Certain POIs (Points of Interest) in Verdansk will be marked as High Value Loot Zones. As the name would suggest, these specific regions would spawn only high-tier loot for players to collect, giving them an upper hand in the battle royale title.

Specialist Perk: One Perk to rule them all. The Specialist Perk awards the player with the abilities of all other Perks in the game. This provides the player with a massive advantage. With Season 3 Reloaded, the Perk will be purchasable via the Buy Stations and will also be available as rare loot.

PDS: The PDS or the Portable Decontamination Station returns with the mid-season patch. This unique Field Upgrade creates a safe zone for players to survive the deadly gas for a limited time.

Bunker Buster: Often deemed overpowered, the Bunker Buster Scorestreak returns in the upcoming update. Usually, other Scorestreaks cannot kill enemies hiding inside a building, but that isn't the case with the Bunker Buster. It will take out anyone and anything that might be hiding inside a building, making it a great way to counter campers.

Contracts: Two new Contracts will join the game in the next update. They are - Big Game Bounty and Recon. They will open up new ways for players to collect more in-game cash. In simple terms, the Big Game Bounty will have you hunting those with the most kills. Recon, on the other hand, will be available only on the Train, and you will have to upload data as the train moves.

Discussing all the gameplay changes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

These are all the gameplay changes that are arriving with the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update. Now, you might be wondering that the train does not move, and so, how will Recon Contracts work? Well, fret not. The upcoming section about the map changes will clear all your doubts.

All Verdansk changes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

The map Verdansk will receive several changes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. Here are all the changes you can expect:

Vertical Ascenders: The Vertical Ascenders are returning to Verdansk. At its launch, these Ascenders were only available in Plunder. However, they are making their way to the main battle royale map in Season 3 Reloaded, allowing players to traverse through vertical areas with ease.

Moving Train: That's right, the Moving Train returns in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. With the upcoming update, the Train will start traversing through Verdansk as it was seen in the original game. Of course, expect multiple carriages with plenty of loot for you and your team.

Train Station access: Well, you can always take the polite route to get on the Train instead of parachuting onto them. Starting Season 3 Reloaded, the foot bridge inside the Station will open up, allowing players to navigate the Station better.

Vertical Ascenders return in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Now that we have discussed the Verdansk changes, let us take a quick look at all the new modes that are coming to the game.

All new game modes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

The following are all the new game modes that are coming in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:

Ranked Play: The highly competitive mode is finally returning in Season 3 Reloaded. This will be the first ever in the franchise's history that fans will be able to compete on the map Verdansk for Ranks. Expect new rewards and Skill Rating changes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

High Trip: This is a limited-time game mode that will be played on Verdansk. Players stand to gain a host of new abilities as they go on a killing spree, and with these abilities, they can mow down their enemies.

All game modes coming in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Warzone Ranked Play is the most important game mode scheduled for Season 3 Reloaded. Now that we have covered the modes, map, and gameplay changes, it is finally time to look at all the new weapons and attachments we can obtain in the upcoming update.

All new weapons and attachments in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

The following are all the new weapons and attachments that are coming with Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:

Ladra (Weapon): The Ladra is an SMG that will be added to the game in the mid-season update. It has been described as an extremely fast-firing SMG with excellent range and a tighter recoil. However, its damage profile isn't that great, but players can make up for it by going for headshots, as it comes with a higher headshot multiplier.

Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion (Attachment): In Season 3 Reloaded, players will be able to use the Goblin Mk2 as a rocket launcher. With this special Conversion Kit, the Marksman Rifle will shoot mini rockets that deal splash damage.

All weapons and attachments joining Warzone in Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

These are all the weapons and attachments that are coming to Warzone with the forthcoming update. Apart from these, we also expect numerous changes to the existing weapons and some QoL updates.

That covers everything that you need to know about Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

