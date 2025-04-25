Call of Duty has shut down over 20 cheat providers since Black Ops 6 release

A recent report from Team Ricochet claims that Call of Duty has shut down over 20 cheat providers for Black Ops 6 and Warzone since October 2024, i.e., since the release of Black Ops 6. The update was shared by Team Ricochet through an X post dated April 25, 2025, to inform the players on the steps they are taking to curb cheating in the games.

Read on to learn more about the report and how Call of Duty is tackling cheating in their games.

Call of Duty has taken down over 20 cheat providers for Warzone and Black Ops 6

Call of Duty recently published a report about cheat providers in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. In the report, it was revealed that a cheat vendor, which was shut down by the legal team at Activision earlier, attempted to return to the scene. But it was noticed by Activision, and the cheat provider was served with another notice to shut down their operations.

The developers also claimed they were moving ahead with a "large-scale ban wave" specifically targeted at the customers of the aforementioned cheat provider.

The report also revealed that over 20 cheat providers were shut down by the team at Ricochet since the release of Black Ops 6. Although the names of the cheat providers weren't disclosed in this report, some prominent names in the scene that were previously banned include cheat providers like SoloQ Services and GCAIMX.

Cheating has always been a major issue in Call of Duty games. But things took a turn for the worst after BO6's launch. Gradually, the situation deteriorated and the developers had to take action before the legit players suffered.

Hence, Activision is not slowing down and is cracking down on cheat providers to make sure competitive integrity in their games is maintained.

