New PS5 feature will allow you to hear footsteps clearly in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The PS5 will get a new feature allowing players to hear footsteps clearly in every game, including Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Starting April 24, 2025, PS5 systems will be receiving a new software update that will introduce a feature called "Audio Focus." It will allow PS5 players to customize sound profiles and enhance specific audio cues to improve audibility.

Ad

Read on to learn more about Audio Focus on PS5 and how it will help improve the in-game audio.

How Audio Focus on the PS5 can help improve footstep audio in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Audio Focus on PS5 comes with several sound profiles that can be tweaked for clearer footsteps in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. When turned on, players will have the option to pick different audio presets, depending on the game they will play. Each preset aims to boost different audio frequencies. For instance, if you tend to play more first-person shooters, specific audio cues, such as gunshots and footsteps, will be quite crucial.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Cheaters in Black Ops 6 and Warzone can now reportedly use aimbot on consoles

Ad

These sound cues are often high-pitched. With the new Audio Focus feature on the PlayStation 5, players can simply opt to boost all the high-pitched audio in the game they are playing. This will amplify all high-pitched sounds in the game, thus improving the audibility of footstep sounds.

Moreover, d epending on the audio hardware one is using, the audio output can vary. Hence, users can further set the strength of the amplification. If a certain pair of headsets are already tuned for high-pitched sounds right from the factory, it might cause issues with further enhancements. Hence, in Audio Focus, users can manually set the strength of the boost they want in the game and select among the following: Weak, Medium, and Strong.

Ad

This will help them achieve the best audio experience for Warzone and Black Ops 6. However, the feature will be available only for users with headphones connected to the PlayStation 5 via USB or the controller with the analog jack. Also, note that the feature isn't exclusive to Call of Duty games and since it is done on the system level, it will be accessible in all games.

Read more: You can now use a Launcher as your Melee weapon in Black Ops 6, here's how

Ad

That covers everything you need to know about the new PS5 feature and how it can help you hear footsteps clearly in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More