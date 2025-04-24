New PS5 feature will allow you to hear footsteps clearly in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The PS5 will get a new feature allowing players to hear footsteps clearly in every game, including Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Starting April 24, 2025, PS5 systems will be receiving a new software update that will introduce a feature called "Audio Focus." It will allow PS5 players to customize sound profiles and enhance specific audio cues to improve audibility.
Read on to learn more about Audio Focus on PS5 and how it will help improve the in-game audio.
How Audio Focus on the PS5 can help improve footstep audio in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
The Audio Focus on PS5 comes with several sound profiles that can be tweaked for clearer footsteps in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. When turned on, players will have the option to pick different audio presets, depending on the game they will play. Each preset aims to boost different audio frequencies. For instance, if you tend to play more first-person shooters, specific audio cues, such as gunshots and footsteps, will be quite crucial.
These sound cues are often high-pitched. With the new Audio Focus feature on the PlayStation 5, players can simply opt to boost all the high-pitched audio in the game they are playing. This will amplify all high-pitched sounds in the game, thus improving the audibility of footstep sounds.
Moreover, d epending on the audio hardware one is using, the audio output can vary. Hence, users can further set the strength of the amplification. If a certain pair of headsets are already tuned for high-pitched sounds right from the factory, it might cause issues with further enhancements. Hence, in Audio Focus, users can manually set the strength of the boost they want in the game and select among the following: Weak, Medium, and Strong.
This will help them achieve the best audio experience for Warzone and Black Ops 6. However, the feature will be available only for users with headphones connected to the PlayStation 5 via USB or the controller with the analog jack. Also, note that the feature isn't exclusive to Call of Duty games and since it is done on the system level, it will be accessible in all games.
That covers everything you need to know about the new PS5 feature and how it can help you hear footsteps clearly in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
