Fan-favorite MW3 LTM will send Verdansk to new "highs" in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Fan-favorite MW3 LTM High Trip Resurgence is finally returning to Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. In the recent roadmap for Season 3 Reloaded, the developers revealed that the iconic and goofy Resurgence mode from MW3 will be making a comeback with the mid-season update. During MW3, this mode was only playable on Rebirth Island for a limited time.
However, for the first time in the title's history, Verdansk has been selected as the playground for this unique game mode. Read on to learn more about this mode in Warzone and what you can expect from it.
High Trip Resurgence joins Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
High Trip Resurgence is a limited-time mode that will be playable on Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. For those new to the game or haven't delved into it prior to Black Ops 6, the upcoming mode essentially gives players a host of unique abilities in the match.
Also read: Forget weapons, Warzone and Black Ops 6 now have a pay-to-win Emote
As the name would suggest, it is a Resurgence mode, which means players will be able to respawn multiple times throughout the match as long as one team member is alive. All players in the match will spawn with a predetermined weapon and their fists. Sure, they can pick up weapons, but they won't spawn their loadouts right out of the bat. But that's not all.
Apart from spawning with fists and a weapon the game randomly assigns, players can also open loot caches to find "Shades," which, when consumed, will provide a unique ability. For instance, they can gain super-fast reloading ability, super speed, or the ability to receive no fall damage. In the original version of the mode, players would have Gummies to collect to gain these powers.
It's a fun game mode and isn't meant to be competitive by any means. Players can hop into this LTM when the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update goes live on May 1, 2025.
Read more: Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded: Everything we know
That covers everything that you need to know about the return of the iconic mode to Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.
