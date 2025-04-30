Fan-favorite MW3 LTM will send Verdansk to new "highs" in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Fan-favorite MW3 LTM High Trip Resurgence is finally returning to Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. In the recent roadmap for Season 3 Reloaded, the developers revealed that the iconic and goofy Resurgence mode from MW3 will be making a comeback with the mid-season update. During MW3, this mode was only playable on Rebirth Island for a limited time.

Ad

However, for the first time in the title's history, Verdansk has been selected as the playground for this unique game mode. Read on to learn more about this mode in Warzone and what you can expect from it.

High Trip Resurgence joins Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

High Trip Resurgence is a limited-time mode that will be playable on Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. For those new to the game or haven't delved into it prior to Black Ops 6, the upcoming mode essentially gives players a host of unique abilities in the match.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Forget weapons, Warzone and Black Ops 6 now have a pay-to-win Emote

As the name would suggest, it is a Resurgence mode, which means players will be able to respawn multiple times throughout the match as long as one team member is alive. All players in the match will spawn with a predetermined weapon and their fists. Sure, they can pick up weapons, but they won't spawn their loadouts right out of the bat. But that's not all.

Ad

Apart from spawning with fists and a weapon the game randomly assigns, players can also open loot caches to find "Shades," which, when consumed, will provide a unique ability. For instance, they can gain super-fast reloading ability, super speed, or the ability to receive no fall damage. In the original version of the mode, players would have Gummies to collect to gain these powers.

It's a fun game mode and isn't meant to be competitive by any means. Players can hop into this LTM when the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update goes live on May 1, 2025.

Ad

Read more: Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded: Everything we know

That covers everything that you need to know about the return of the iconic mode to Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More