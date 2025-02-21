Verdansk will reportedly have Resurgence like Rebirth Island in Warzone

According to popular COD leaker @realityuk_, Verdansk is set to return to Warzone with a Resurgence mode. The leaker then went on to suggest that Verdansk will have Resurgence just like Rebirth Island. The arrival of Verdansk in Warzone post-season 2 has long been rumored.

Now, the leaked information from @realityuk_ has left the community baffled.

(Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.)

Leaker suggests Verdansk will have Resurgence in Warzone

Previous leaks had suggested that Verdansk could return to Warzone on March 10, 2025, after the end of Season 2. This date falls in line with the COD Next announcement where it was revealed that the map will make a comeback in the Spring of 2025.

Now, @realityuk_ has suggested that Verdansk files have been added to the game. The leaker is an enthusiastic data miner when it comes to Call of Duty and has often leaked vital information about the game.

According to them, Verdansk will even have a Resurgence mode. This may be the first report suggesting it, however, leaks predicting the arrival of Verdansk are plenty. Even professionals such as FaZe Swagg have previously suggested that the map will return to Call of Duty soon.

Unfortunately, there has been no confirmation from Activision. Therefore, it's best to take the leaked information with a grain of salt.

