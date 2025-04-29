When does Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded release?

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded is set to go live on May 1, 2025, at 9 am PT. This mid-season update brings the second wave of content, including new maps, modes, events, features, and more. The latest content drop blog has revealed everything arriving across major modes: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Pre-load is already available for PC users on Battle.net. As the release date approaches, players worldwide should know the exact time the update will go live in their region.

With that said, this article provides the release dates and times for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded across different regions.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded release date and time for all regions

As mentioned earlier, Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded will launch on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 9 am PT. The update will roll out simultaneously worldwide, but the date and time will vary depending on your region where you reside.

Below is the list of release dates and times for the mid-season update across various regions:

Time zones Date and time Pacific Standard Time (PST) May 1, 2025, at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) May 1, 2025, at 10 AM Central Standard Time (CST) May 1, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) May 1, 2025, at 12 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) May 1, 2025, at 4 PM Central European Daylight Time (CEDT) May 1, 2025, at 5 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) May 1, 2025, at 7 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) May 1, 2025, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) May 1, 2025, at 9:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) May 2, 2025, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) May 2, 2025, at 1 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) May 2, 2025, at 3 AM

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded content overview

General content (BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, Warzone)

New Weapons

Ladra

New Special Weapon Attachments

Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion

New Events

High Art

Blaze of Glory

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

New Maps

Haven

Signal

New Mode

Joint Operations LTM

New Perk

Vendetta

Black Ops 6 Zombies

Zombie Snacks LTM.

Frost Blast Field Upgrade.

Shattered Veil Directed Mode.

Ray Gun Mark II can be acquired in all maps via the Mystery Box.

Warzone

New features

Ranked Play will be introduced in Verdansk.

will be introduced in Verdansk. Verdansk Train Station will be available, where you can climb on the train.

High Value Loot Zones.

More contracts like the Big Game Bounty Contract and the Train Recon Contract.

and the New two-wheeler Triumph TF 250-X vehicle.

New LTMs (limited-time modes)

High Trip Resurgence

Massive Resurgence

