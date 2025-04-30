Call of Duty finally introduces its first event with a Camo reward in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty has finally announced a Black Ops 6 event with a Camo reward. It is the first instance in the game's lifecycle where fans can earn a Camo reward for participating in an in-game event. Called Blaze of Glory, this limited-time event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone will kick off on May 6, 2025, and continue till May 15.

During this time, players can participate in the event and earn a host of rewards, including the weapon Camo. It will be accessible in the Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 finally brings a Camo reward

The Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 is the first event in the shooter's history to feature a Camo reward. Although we do not know what the Camo looks like, it's called “Highly Decorated,” and owners of the Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass will earn an additional variant of this Camo.

During this event, players can collect "Blaze Bucks" from eliminated enemies or loot caches in Warzone. Once collected, these Blaze Bucks can be traded for lots of rewards in the event store. Apart from the Camo, players can earn a Perk for Multiplayer, a Field Upgrade for Zombies, and many more, by trading in these Blaze Bucks.

The Camo will be universal and players will be able to equip it on any weapon.

Modern Warfare 3 introduced a lot of events in the game that brought Camos for players to earn. However, Black Ops 6 hasn't seen any event like that. Fans demanded that the developers add events that allowed them to earn new Camos for their weapons.

Fortunately, it now seems Call of Duty has listened to these queries, and the first event Camo reward will drop in the games with the upcoming Season 3 Reloaded update.

