Is Modern Warfare 3 (2023) worth playing in 2025?

Modern Warfare 3 (2023) is a game that's still certainly worth playing in 2025. Released right after Modern Warfare 2 (2022), leakers initially claimed that the title was merely a DLC for MW2. However, Call of Duty later revealed it to be a full-fledged game. At launch, it received a mixed reception. But Sledgehammer Games, the studio behind MW3, continuously pushed content in the form of maps, events, and crossovers, keeping gamers hooked
Ultimately, MW3 was adored by many who felt it provided the best multiplayer experience at the time. Thus, it is worth playing even in 2025. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass, so if you are on an Xbox console or Windows PC, you need not shell out $70 to enjoy it.
In this article, we take a quick look at each game mode. I will also share at least one reason why one particular mode might be worth your time.
Why Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Campaign is worth playing in 2025?
Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Campaign might be one of the worst Call of Duty campaigns I have played. But I recommend not skipping it, as it does a few things that no other COD games did back then. It offers open-world missions that allow you to explore a certain region and tackle objectives as you wish.
Although the implementation was poor, looking back, it is still worth a shot, especially if you get the game on Xbox Game Pass.
If you are a fan of the rebooted Modern Warfare series and want to know how the story progresses and what's coming in the next entry, you should try it, solely for the narrative. Don't get me wrong, it isn't perfect, but it does set you up for what's to come.
Moreover, Makarov makes a comeback. Although the antagonist doesn't appear as vicious as he was in the original MW3, he plays a part in the title and helps continue the storyline. It's a short four-hour game with intense, action-packed gameplay that is worth trying out.
Why Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Multiplayer is worth playing in 2025
Modern Warfare 3 (2023) arguably had the best Multiplayer at the time. The game mode was packed with content. There were remastered OG MW2 maps, many weapons, including those carried over from MW2, and improved mechanics that made the movement feel smooth.
The weapons are the main highlight. Sledgehammer Games provided a new way to modify them. Called "Conversion Kits," players could alter many in-game weapons. For instance, a Conversion Kit called JAK Wardens allowed players to transform the Lockwood Mk2 Marksman Rifle into an Akimbo Shotgun, which ruled the close-range meta in the title.
Moreover, for those who like smaller maps, MW3 is perfect. Its Small Maps Mosh Pit is filled with mini maps that allow players to engage in tight spaces and play aggressively. But that's not all. Many MW3 weapons, such as the Superi 46, are still viable in Warzone.
Hence, if you want to level up MW3 weapons for use in Warzone, you can do so easily while unlocking new camos for them. You can also unlock some Modern Warfare 3 weapons and Conversion Kits that are fairly challenging to get in Warzone.
Why Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Zombies is worth playing in 2025
Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Zombies was a unique experience. Instead of offering traditional round-based modes, Call of Duty provided players with an entire map to fight zombies in. The mode was based on Urzikstan, and the map was split into three different zones – Low, Medium, and High Threat Zones.
As their names would suggest, expect similar difficulty in each zone. Players could take on contracts and story missions. Moreover, each season added to the story for fans to engage in and earn unique rewards. The mode also has a host of unique Easter eggs and boss battles.
Another reason the Zombies mode was so fun was that it allowed players to team up with others in the lobby. This made things more social and exciting. Yes, you aren't alone in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and will frequently encounter random players. But fret not, they cannot kill you, as it is a PvE mode.
