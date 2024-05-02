How to unlock JAK Wardens kit in Warzone and MW3

The JAK Wardens kit in Warzone and MW3 is a brand-new Aftermarket part. Exclusive to the Lockwood MK2, this brand-new addition allows you to pick up a pair of this weapon and roam around akimbo-style. This lever-action shotgun definitely packs a punch, and with the JAK Wardens kit in Warzone and MW3 equipped, you're in for a fantastic ride.

This article explores the means through which you can get your hands on the JAK Wardens Aftermarket conversion kit for the Lockwood MK2 in Warzone and MW3.

How to get JAK Wardens kit in Warzone and MW3

Expand Tweet

The JAK Wardens kit in Warzone and MW3 can only be unlocked by completing the Week 5 challenges introduced with the debut of Season 3 Reloaded. You must complete five of the seven challenges provided either for Warzone BR, MW3, or Modern Warfare 3 Zombies to get your hands on this part.

Here's a detailed brief of all the challenges introduced with the latest update:

Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer

Get 25 Operator Akimbo Kills with a Recommended Weapon - 2500 XP

Get 15 Operator Clean Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles - 5000 XP

Get 25 Operator One Shot One Kills while Aiming Down Sights with Recommended Shotguns - 5000 XP

Get 10 Operator Triple Kills Recommended Shotguns - 10000 XP

Get 15 Operator TacStance Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles - 5000 XP

Get 15 Operator Hipfire Clean Kills with Recommended Shotguns - 5000 XP

Get 20 Operator Double Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles - 7500 XP

Warzone's Battle Royale mode

In Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces) - 5000 XP

In Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the East (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery) - 5000 XP

Place in the Top 10, five times - 10000 XP

Open 50 Loot Caches - 2500 XP

In Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the West (Graveyard, Overlook, Town) - 7500 XP

In Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the South (Ground Zero) - 7500 XP

Revive a Teammate 10 times - 5000 XP

MW3 Zombies

Get 750 while Aiming Down Sights with a Recommended Weapon - 2500 XP

Get 10 Kills Without Taking Damage with a Recommended Marksman Rifle 30 Times - 5000 XP

Get 250 One Shot Kills with a Recommended Pack-A-Punched Shotgun - 7500 XP

Get 5 Rapid Kills 20 Times with a Recommended Shotgun - 10000 XP

Get 200 Critical Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle - 5000 XP

Get 150 Critical Kills with a Recommended Shotgun while Deadshot Daquiri is Active - 5000 XP

Get five Mangler Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle - 7500 XP

We urge you to complete either the MW3 or Warzone BR challenges to easily get your hands on the JAK Wardens kit in Warzone and MW3.

MW3 Zombies challenges are simply going to be too time-consuming, leaving you behind if you're on a race to get to this attachment ahead of everyone else.

That's all there is to know about JAK Wardens kit in Warzone and MW3.

For more news and guides, check these links below: