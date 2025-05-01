Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Every weapon buff and nerf

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified May 01, 2025 15:30 GMT
Exploring all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes are out, and we finally have details on all the weapon buffs and nerfs in this season. Surprisingly, this time around, it isn't just the Black Ops 6 weapons that are getting attention. Many MW2 and MW3 weapons have received a few adjustments as well. To keep it short for our readers, only two weapons were nerfed. They are the AK-74 and HDR.

Other weapons in the shooter only received buffs, which is a good way to go about balancing the meta. Let us now take a closer look at all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

All weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

According to the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes, the following are all the weapon buffs and nerfs:

Assault Rifles

AK-74

  • Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.2x to 1.12x
  • Lower Torso multiplier reduced from 0.95x to 0.9x
  • Sprint to Fire speed slowed from 190ms to 215ms
  • Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 270ms to 285ms
  • Aim Down Sight move speed reduced from 3.2m/s to 3m/s

CR-56 AMAX

  • Reload Speed Increased by 15% to align with other Black Ops 6 ARs
  • Flip Mag adjusted from 25 rounds to 30 rounds

Kilo 141

  • Reload Speed Increased by 15% to align with other Black Ops 6 ARs
BAL-27 (MW3)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 28
  • Range: 0 - 31.8m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 32
  • Range: 0 - 31.8m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 26
  • Range: 31.8 - 43.1m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 26
  • Range: 31.8 - 41.9m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 22
  • Range: >48.2m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 22
  • Range: >41.9m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Visual Recoil Reduced

Holger 556 (MW3)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 38
  • Range: 0 - 40.6m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 40
  • Range: 0 - 35.5m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 34
  • Range: 40.6 - 50.8m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 38
  • Range: 35.5 - 45.7m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 30
  • Range: >50.8m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 32
  • Range: >45.7m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 720m/s to 810m/s
  • Sprint to Fire speed improved from 252ms to 200ms
  • Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3x to 1.14x
  • Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.96x to 0.85x
  • Visual Recoil Reduced
  • Attachments
  • 40 Round Mag increased to 50 rounds
M4 (MW2)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 27
  • Range: 0 - 25.4m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 32
  • Range: 0 - 43.18m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 24
  • Range: 25.4 - 40.64m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 27
  • Range: 43.18 - 55.88m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 20
  • Range: >40.64m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 25
  • Range: >55.88m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 720m/s to 820m/s
  • Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 0.95x
  • Visual Recoil Reduced

TAQ-56 (MW2)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 31
  • Range: 0 - 35.56m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 39
  • Range: 0 - 38.1m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 28
  • Range: 35.56 - 47m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 33
  • Range: 38.1 - 48.2m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 25
  • Range: >47m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 29
  • Range: >48.2m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 720m/s to 800m/s
  • Visual Recoil Reduced
SMGs

C9

  • Attachments
  • 10mm Auto 30-Round Mag
  • Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 40% to 20%.

Saug

  • Drop Time improved from 0.5s to 0.3s.

HRM-9 (MW3)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 28
  • Range: 0 - 11.9m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 34
  • Range: 0 - 10.6m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 24
  • Range: 11.9 - 19m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 32
  • Range: 10.6 - 17.7m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 20
  • Range: >19m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 21
  • Range: >17.7m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Medium Damage Range 2 Removed
  • Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.85x

WSP-9 (MW3)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 42
  • Range: 0 - 11.4m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 45
  • Range: 0 - 11.9m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 35
  • Range: 11.4 - 20.3m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 38
  • Range: 11.9 - 20.3m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 27
  • Range: >20.3m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 30
  • Range: >20.3m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Medium Damage Range 2 Removed
  • Sprint to Fire speed slowed from 66ms to 120ms
  • Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3x to 1.13x
  • Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 1x
  • Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.95x
  • Visual Recoil Reduced
MX9 (MW2)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 34
  • Range: 0 - 10.1m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 38
  • Range: 0 - 11.1m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 28
  • Range: 10.1 - 22.3m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 34
  • Range: 11.1 - 19.8m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 19
  • Range: >22.3m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 24
  • Range: >19.8m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Medium Damage Range 2 Removed
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 300m/s to 530m/s
  • Sprint to Fire speed slowed from 88ms to 110ms
  • Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 1x
  • Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.94x to 0.9x
  • Visual Recoil Reduced
  • Attachments
  • Extended Mag rounds increased from 45 to 50
PDSW 528 (MW2)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 28
  • Range: 0 - 10.1m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 30
  • Range: 0 - 12.2m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 24
  • Range: 10.1 - 20.5m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 28
  • Range: 12.2 - 20m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 19
  • Range: >20.5m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 20
  • Range: >20m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Medium Damage Range 2 Removed
  • Bullet Velocity decreased from 680m/s to 570m/s
  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 240ms to 210ms
  • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.27x
  • Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.95x
  • Visual Recoil Reduced

Shotguns

ASG-89

  • Attachments
  • Rapid Fire
  • Rate of Fire improvement increased from 3% to 5%.
Marine SP

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 60
  • Range: 0 - 1.8m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 60
  • Range: 0 - 1.8m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 45
  • Range: 1.8 - 6.3m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 55
  • Range: 1.8 - 6.3m
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 32
  • Range: 6.3 - 8.9m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 45
  • Range: 6.3 - 8.9m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 21
  • Range: >8.9m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 32
  • Range: >8.9m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Each Damage Value is per Pellet
  • Attachments
  • 12 Gauge Slugs
  • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.6x

Lockwood 680 (MW3)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 60
  • Range: 0 - 1.02m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 60
  • Range: 0 - 1.8m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 45
  • Range: 1.02 - 4.5m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 45
  • Range: 1.8 - 6.3m
  • Medium Damage Range 2
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 32
  • Range: 4.5 - 8.9m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 32
  • Range: 6.3 - 8.9m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 21
  • Range: >8.9m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 21
  • Range: >8.9m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Each Damage Value is per Pellet
LMGs

General

  • All Black Ops 6 Belt Fed Mag Attachments have their max ammo reduced from 500 to 210

Feng 82

  • Attachments
  • Fast Mag I
  • Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 19ms (25% reduction).

PU-21

  • Attachments
  • Fast Mag I
  • Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 10ms (50% reduction).
  • Fast Mag II
  • Now removes Pre-Fire Delay (100% reduction).

XMG

  • Attachments
  • Fast Mag I
  • Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 25ms (25% reduction).
  • Fast Mag II
  • Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 17ms (50% reduction).

Pulemyot 762 (MW3)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 36
  • Range: 0 - 38.1m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 45
  • Range: 0 - 43.1m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 38
  • Range: 43.1 - 55.8m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 38
  • Range: 43.1 - 55.8m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 34
  • Range: >38.1m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 34
  • Range: >55.8m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.12x to 1.19x
  • Upper and Lower Torso multipliers decreased from 1.1x to 1x
  • Visual Recoil Reduced
TAQ Eradicator (MW3)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 30
  • Range: 0 - 39.3m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 32
  • Range: 0 - 40.6m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 29
  • Range: 40.6 - 50.8m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 29
  • Range: 40.6 - 50.8m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 26
  • Range: >39.3m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 27
  • Range: >50.8m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 330ms to 400ms
  • Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.2x to 1.19x
  • Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 1x
  • Visual Recoil Reduced

RAAL MG (MW2)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 38
  • Range: 0 - 41.9m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 49
  • Range: 0 - 40.5m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 35
  • Range: 41.9 - 53.3m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 42
  • Range: 40.5 - 53.3m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 37
  • Range: >53.3m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 37
  • Range: >53.3m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3x to 1.18x
  • Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.95x to 1x
  • Visual Recoil Reduced
Sakin MG38 (MW2)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 30
  • Range: 0 - 39.3m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 38
  • Range: 0 - 35.5m
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 27
  • Range: 39.3 - 50.8m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 34
  • Range: 35.5 - 45.7m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 25
  • Range: >50.8m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 30
  • Range: >45.7m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.4x to 1.14x
  • Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.15x to 1x
  • Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1.05x to 1x
  • Visual Recoil Reduced

Marksman Rifles

General

  • All non bolt action Marksman Rifles in MWII, MWIII and BO6 will now use AR ammo instead of sniper ammo.
AEK-973

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 44
  • Range: 0 - 40.6m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 50
  • Range: 0 - 43.1m
  • Minimum Range Damage
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 40
  • Range: >40.6m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 43
  • Range: >43.1m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Bullet Velocity decreased from 900m/s to 860m/s
  • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x
  • Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.9x
  • Attachments
  • Rapid Fire
  • Maximum Damage increased from 25 to 45
  • Minimum Damage increased from 20 to 40
  • Rate of Fire increased from 5% to 10%
  • Damage Range penalty decreased from 35% to 25%
  • Bullet Velocity penalty decreased from 20% to 10%

DM-10

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 78
  • Range: 0 - 45.7m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 78
  • Range: 0 - 50.8m
  • Minimum Range Damage
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 60
  • Range: >45.7m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 43
  • Range: >50.8m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 890m/s to 920m/s
  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 350ms to 330ms
  • Inflicted Flinch to enemies increased
  • Received Flinch from enemies decreased

SWAT 5.56

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 62
  • Range: 0 - 45.7m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 62
  • Range: 0 - 50.8m
  • Minimum Range Damage
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 43
  • Range: >45.7m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 47
  • Range: >50.8m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 870m/s to 910m/s
  • Attachments
  • Rapid Fire
  • Damage Range penalty decreased from 30% to 15%
  • Bullet Velocity penalty decreased from 18% to 10%
TR2

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 62
  • Range: 0 - 45.7m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 59
  • Range: 0 - 45.7m
  • Minimum Range Damage
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 55
  • Range: >45.7m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 59
  • Range: >45.7m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 880m/s to 1020m/s
  • Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.9x to 1x
  • Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.27x
  • Inflicted Flinch to enemies increased
  • View Kick Strength improved significantly

Tsarkov 7.62

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 78
  • Range: 0 - 43.1m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 80
  • Range: 0 - 50.8m
  • Minimum Range Damage
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 60
  • Range: >43.1m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 60
  • Range: >50.8m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Bullet Velocity decreased from 915m/s to 890m/s
  • Neck multiplier increased from 1x to 1.25x
Sniper Rifles

HDR

  • Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 510ms to 600ms

FJX Imperium (MW2)

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 150
  • Range: 0 - 50.8m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 150
  • Range: 0 - 58.4m
  • Minimum Range Damage
  • Pre-Patch:
  • Damage: 125
  • Range: >50.8m
  • Post-Patch:
  • Damage: 145
  • Range: >58.4m
  • Additional Adjustments
  • Medium Damage Range 1 Removed
  • Aim Down Sight speed improved from 580ms to 540ms

Melee Weapons

Kali Sticks

  • Drop Time improved from 0.83s to 0.25s.

That's it. There are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

Rishabh Kalita

Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.

Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.

Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.

Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.

Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time.

Quick Links

