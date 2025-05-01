Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Every weapon buff and nerf

The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes are out, and we finally have details on all the weapon buffs and nerfs in this season. Surprisingly, this time around, it isn't just the Black Ops 6 weapons that are getting attention. Many MW2 and MW3 weapons have received a few adjustments as well. To keep it short for our readers, only two weapons were nerfed. They are the AK-74 and HDR.

Other weapons in the shooter only received buffs, which is a good way to go about balancing the meta. Let us now take a closer look at all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

All weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

According to the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes, the following are all the weapon buffs and nerfs:

Assault Rifles

AK-74

Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.2x to 1.12x

Lower Torso multiplier reduced from 0.95x to 0.9x

Sprint to Fire speed slowed from 190ms to 215ms

Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 270ms to 285ms

Aim Down Sight move speed reduced from 3.2m/s to 3m/s

CR-56 AMAX

Reload Speed Increased by 15% to align with other Black Ops 6 ARs

Flip Mag adjusted from 25 rounds to 30 rounds

Kilo 141

Reload Speed Increased by 15% to align with other Black Ops 6 ARs

BAL-27 (MW3)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 0 - 31.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 0 - 31.8m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 26

Range: 31.8 - 43.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 26

Range: 31.8 - 41.9m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 22

Range: >48.2m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 22

Range: >41.9m

Additional Adjustments

Visual Recoil Reduced

Holger 556 (MW3)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 38

Range: 0 - 40.6m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 40

Range: 0 - 35.5m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 34

Range: 40.6 - 50.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 38

Range: 35.5 - 45.7m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 30

Range: >50.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: >45.7m

Additional Adjustments

Bullet Velocity increased from 720m/s to 810m/s

Sprint to Fire speed improved from 252ms to 200ms

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3x to 1.14x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.96x to 0.85x

Visual Recoil Reduced

Attachments

40 Round Mag increased to 50 rounds

M4 (MW2)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 27

Range: 0 - 25.4m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 0 - 43.18m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 24

Range: 25.4 - 40.64m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 27

Range: 43.18 - 55.88m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 20

Range: >40.64m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 25

Range: >55.88m

Additional Adjustments

Bullet Velocity increased from 720m/s to 820m/s

Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 0.95x

Visual Recoil Reduced

TAQ-56 (MW2)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 31

Range: 0 - 35.56m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 39

Range: 0 - 38.1m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 35.56 - 47m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 33

Range: 38.1 - 48.2m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 25

Range: >47m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 29

Range: >48.2m

Additional Adjustments

Bullet Velocity increased from 720m/s to 800m/s

Visual Recoil Reduced

SMGs

C9

Attachments

10mm Auto 30-Round Mag

Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 40% to 20%.

Saug

Drop Time improved from 0.5s to 0.3s.

HRM-9 (MW3)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 0 - 11.9m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 34

Range: 0 - 10.6m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 24

Range: 11.9 - 19m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 10.6 - 17.7m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 20

Range: >19m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 21

Range: >17.7m

Additional Adjustments

Medium Damage Range 2 Removed

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.85x

WSP-9 (MW3)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 42

Range: 0 - 11.4m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 45

Range: 0 - 11.9m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 35

Range: 11.4 - 20.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 38

Range: 11.9 - 20.3m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 27

Range: >20.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 30

Range: >20.3m

Additional Adjustments

Medium Damage Range 2 Removed

Sprint to Fire speed slowed from 66ms to 120ms

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3x to 1.13x

Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 1x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.95x

Visual Recoil Reduced

MX9 (MW2)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 34

Range: 0 - 10.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 38

Range: 0 - 11.1m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 10.1 - 22.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 34

Range: 11.1 - 19.8m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 19

Range: >22.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 24

Range: >19.8m

Additional Adjustments

Medium Damage Range 2 Removed

Bullet Velocity increased from 300m/s to 530m/s

Sprint to Fire speed slowed from 88ms to 110ms

Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 1x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.94x to 0.9x

Visual Recoil Reduced

Attachments

Extended Mag rounds increased from 45 to 50

PDSW 528 (MW2)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 0 - 10.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 30

Range: 0 - 12.2m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 24

Range: 10.1 - 20.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 12.2 - 20m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 19

Range: >20.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 20

Range: >20m

Additional Adjustments

Medium Damage Range 2 Removed

Bullet Velocity decreased from 680m/s to 570m/s

Aim Down Sight speed improved from 240ms to 210ms

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.27x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.95x

Visual Recoil Reduced

Shotguns

ASG-89

Attachments

Rapid Fire

Rate of Fire improvement increased from 3% to 5%.

Marine SP

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 60

Range: 0 - 1.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 60

Range: 0 - 1.8m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 45

Range: 1.8 - 6.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 55

Range: 1.8 - 6.3m

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 6.3 - 8.9m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 45

Range: 6.3 - 8.9m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 21

Range: >8.9m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: >8.9m

Additional Adjustments

Each Damage Value is per Pellet

Attachments

12 Gauge Slugs

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.6x

Lockwood 680 (MW3)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 60

Range: 0 - 1.02m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 60

Range: 0 - 1.8m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 45

Range: 1.02 - 4.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 45

Range: 1.8 - 6.3m

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 4.5 - 8.9m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 6.3 - 8.9m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 21

Range: >8.9m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 21

Range: >8.9m

Additional Adjustments

Each Damage Value is per Pellet

LMGs

General

All Black Ops 6 Belt Fed Mag Attachments have their max ammo reduced from 500 to 210

Feng 82

Attachments

Fast Mag I

Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 19ms (25% reduction).

PU-21

Attachments

Fast Mag I

Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 10ms (50% reduction).

Fast Mag II

Now removes Pre-Fire Delay (100% reduction).

XMG

Attachments

Fast Mag I

Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 25ms (25% reduction).

Fast Mag II

Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 17ms (50% reduction).

Pulemyot 762 (MW3)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 36

Range: 0 - 38.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 45

Range: 0 - 43.1m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 38

Range: 43.1 - 55.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 38

Range: 43.1 - 55.8m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 34

Range: >38.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 34

Range: >55.8m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.12x to 1.19x

Upper and Lower Torso multipliers decreased from 1.1x to 1x

Visual Recoil Reduced

TAQ Eradicator (MW3)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 30

Range: 0 - 39.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 32

Range: 0 - 40.6m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 29

Range: 40.6 - 50.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 29

Range: 40.6 - 50.8m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 26

Range: >39.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 27

Range: >50.8m

Additional Adjustments

Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 330ms to 400ms

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.2x to 1.19x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 1x

Visual Recoil Reduced

RAAL MG (MW2)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 38

Range: 0 - 41.9m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 49

Range: 0 - 40.5m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 35

Range: 41.9 - 53.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 42

Range: 40.5 - 53.3m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 37

Range: >53.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 37

Range: >53.3m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3x to 1.18x

Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.95x to 1x

Visual Recoil Reduced

Sakin MG38 (MW2)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 30

Range: 0 - 39.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 38

Range: 0 - 35.5m

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 27

Range: 39.3 - 50.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 34

Range: 35.5 - 45.7m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 25

Range: >50.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 30

Range: >45.7m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.4x to 1.14x

Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.15x to 1x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1.05x to 1x

Visual Recoil Reduced

Marksman Rifles

General

All non bolt action Marksman Rifles in MWII, MWIII and BO6 will now use AR ammo instead of sniper ammo.

AEK-973

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 44

Range: 0 - 40.6m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 50

Range: 0 - 43.1m

Minimum Range Damage

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 40

Range: >40.6m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 43

Range: >43.1m

Additional Adjustments

Bullet Velocity decreased from 900m/s to 860m/s

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.9x

Attachments

Rapid Fire

Maximum Damage increased from 25 to 45

Minimum Damage increased from 20 to 40

Rate of Fire increased from 5% to 10%

Damage Range penalty decreased from 35% to 25%

Bullet Velocity penalty decreased from 20% to 10%

DM-10

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 78

Range: 0 - 45.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 78

Range: 0 - 50.8m

Minimum Range Damage

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 60

Range: >45.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 43

Range: >50.8m

Additional Adjustments

Bullet Velocity increased from 890m/s to 920m/s

Aim Down Sight speed improved from 350ms to 330ms

Inflicted Flinch to enemies increased

Received Flinch from enemies decreased

SWAT 5.56

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 62

Range: 0 - 45.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 62

Range: 0 - 50.8m

Minimum Range Damage

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 43

Range: >45.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 47

Range: >50.8m

Additional Adjustments

Bullet Velocity increased from 870m/s to 910m/s

Attachments

Rapid Fire

Damage Range penalty decreased from 30% to 15%

Bullet Velocity penalty decreased from 18% to 10%

TR2

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 62

Range: 0 - 45.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 59

Range: 0 - 45.7m

Minimum Range Damage

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 55

Range: >45.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 59

Range: >45.7m

Additional Adjustments

Bullet Velocity increased from 880m/s to 1020m/s

Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.9x to 1x

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.27x

Inflicted Flinch to enemies increased

View Kick Strength improved significantly

Tsarkov 7.62

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 78

Range: 0 - 43.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 80

Range: 0 - 50.8m

Minimum Range Damage

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 60

Range: >43.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 60

Range: >50.8m

Additional Adjustments

Bullet Velocity decreased from 915m/s to 890m/s

Neck multiplier increased from 1x to 1.25x

Sniper Rifles

HDR

Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 510ms to 600ms

FJX Imperium (MW2)

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 150

Range: 0 - 50.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 150

Range: 0 - 58.4m

Minimum Range Damage

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 125

Range: >50.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 145

Range: >58.4m

Additional Adjustments

Medium Damage Range 1 Removed

Aim Down Sight speed improved from 580ms to 540ms

Melee Weapons

Kali Sticks

Drop Time improved from 0.83s to 0.25s.

That's it. There are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

