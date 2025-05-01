Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Every weapon buff and nerf

The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes are out, and we finally have details on all the weapon buffs and nerfs in this season. Surprisingly, this time around, it isn't just the Black Ops 6 weapons that are getting attention. Many MW2 and MW3 weapons have received a few adjustments as well. To keep it short for our readers, only two weapons were nerfed. They are the AK-74 and HDR.
Other weapons in the shooter only received buffs, which is a good way to go about balancing the meta. Let us now take a closer look at all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.
All weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
According to the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes, the following are all the weapon buffs and nerfs:
Assault Rifles
AK-74
- Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.2x to 1.12x
- Lower Torso multiplier reduced from 0.95x to 0.9x
- Sprint to Fire speed slowed from 190ms to 215ms
- Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 270ms to 285ms
- Aim Down Sight move speed reduced from 3.2m/s to 3m/s
CR-56 AMAX
- Reload Speed Increased by 15% to align with other Black Ops 6 ARs
- Flip Mag adjusted from 25 rounds to 30 rounds
Kilo 141
- Reload Speed Increased by 15% to align with other Black Ops 6 ARs
BAL-27 (MW3)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 0 - 31.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 0 - 31.8m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 26
- Range: 31.8 - 43.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 26
- Range: 31.8 - 41.9m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 22
- Range: >48.2m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 22
- Range: >41.9m
- Additional Adjustments
- Visual Recoil Reduced
Holger 556 (MW3)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 38
- Range: 0 - 40.6m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 40
- Range: 0 - 35.5m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 34
- Range: 40.6 - 50.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 38
- Range: 35.5 - 45.7m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: >50.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: >45.7m
- Additional Adjustments
- Bullet Velocity increased from 720m/s to 810m/s
- Sprint to Fire speed improved from 252ms to 200ms
- Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3x to 1.14x
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.96x to 0.85x
- Visual Recoil Reduced
- Attachments
- 40 Round Mag increased to 50 rounds
M4 (MW2)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 27
- Range: 0 - 25.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 0 - 43.18m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: 25.4 - 40.64m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 27
- Range: 43.18 - 55.88m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 20
- Range: >40.64m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: >55.88m
- Additional Adjustments
- Bullet Velocity increased from 720m/s to 820m/s
- Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 0.95x
- Visual Recoil Reduced
TAQ-56 (MW2)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 31
- Range: 0 - 35.56m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 39
- Range: 0 - 38.1m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 35.56 - 47m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 33
- Range: 38.1 - 48.2m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: >47m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 29
- Range: >48.2m
- Additional Adjustments
- Bullet Velocity increased from 720m/s to 800m/s
- Visual Recoil Reduced
SMGs
C9
- Attachments
- 10mm Auto 30-Round Mag
- Vertical Recoil penalty reduced from 40% to 20%.
Saug
- Drop Time improved from 0.5s to 0.3s.
HRM-9 (MW3)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 0 - 11.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 34
- Range: 0 - 10.6m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: 11.9 - 19m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 10.6 - 17.7m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 20
- Range: >19m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 21
- Range: >17.7m
- Additional Adjustments
- Medium Damage Range 2 Removed
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.85x
WSP-9 (MW3)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 42
- Range: 0 - 11.4m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 45
- Range: 0 - 11.9m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 35
- Range: 11.4 - 20.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 38
- Range: 11.9 - 20.3m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 27
- Range: >20.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: >20.3m
- Additional Adjustments
- Medium Damage Range 2 Removed
- Sprint to Fire speed slowed from 66ms to 120ms
- Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3x to 1.13x
- Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 1x
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.95x
- Visual Recoil Reduced
MX9 (MW2)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 34
- Range: 0 - 10.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 38
- Range: 0 - 11.1m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 10.1 - 22.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 34
- Range: 11.1 - 19.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 19
- Range: >22.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: >19.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Medium Damage Range 2 Removed
- Bullet Velocity increased from 300m/s to 530m/s
- Sprint to Fire speed slowed from 88ms to 110ms
- Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 1x
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 0.94x to 0.9x
- Visual Recoil Reduced
- Attachments
- Extended Mag rounds increased from 45 to 50
PDSW 528 (MW2)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 0 - 10.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 0 - 12.2m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 24
- Range: 10.1 - 20.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 12.2 - 20m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 19
- Range: >20.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 20
- Range: >20m
- Additional Adjustments
- Medium Damage Range 2 Removed
- Bullet Velocity decreased from 680m/s to 570m/s
- Aim Down Sight speed improved from 240ms to 210ms
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.27x
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.95x
- Visual Recoil Reduced
Shotguns
ASG-89
- Attachments
- Rapid Fire
- Rate of Fire improvement increased from 3% to 5%.
Marine SP
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 60
- Range: 0 - 1.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 60
- Range: 0 - 1.8m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 45
- Range: 1.8 - 6.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 55
- Range: 1.8 - 6.3m
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 6.3 - 8.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 45
- Range: 6.3 - 8.9m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 21
- Range: >8.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: >8.9m
- Additional Adjustments
- Each Damage Value is per Pellet
- Attachments
- 12 Gauge Slugs
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.6x
Lockwood 680 (MW3)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 60
- Range: 0 - 1.02m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 60
- Range: 0 - 1.8m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 45
- Range: 1.02 - 4.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 45
- Range: 1.8 - 6.3m
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 4.5 - 8.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 6.3 - 8.9m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 21
- Range: >8.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 21
- Range: >8.9m
- Additional Adjustments
- Each Damage Value is per Pellet
LMGs
General
- All Black Ops 6 Belt Fed Mag Attachments have their max ammo reduced from 500 to 210
Feng 82
- Attachments
- Fast Mag I
- Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 19ms (25% reduction).
PU-21
- Attachments
- Fast Mag I
- Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 10ms (50% reduction).
- Fast Mag II
- Now removes Pre-Fire Delay (100% reduction).
XMG
- Attachments
- Fast Mag I
- Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 25ms (25% reduction).
- Fast Mag II
- Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 17ms (50% reduction).
Pulemyot 762 (MW3)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 36
- Range: 0 - 38.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 45
- Range: 0 - 43.1m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 38
- Range: 43.1 - 55.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 38
- Range: 43.1 - 55.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 34
- Range: >38.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 34
- Range: >55.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.12x to 1.19x
- Upper and Lower Torso multipliers decreased from 1.1x to 1x
- Visual Recoil Reduced
TAQ Eradicator (MW3)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 0 - 39.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 32
- Range: 0 - 40.6m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 29
- Range: 40.6 - 50.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 29
- Range: 40.6 - 50.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 26
- Range: >39.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 27
- Range: >50.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 330ms to 400ms
- Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.2x to 1.19x
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1.1x to 1x
- Visual Recoil Reduced
RAAL MG (MW2)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 38
- Range: 0 - 41.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 49
- Range: 0 - 40.5m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 35
- Range: 41.9 - 53.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 42
- Range: 40.5 - 53.3m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 37
- Range: >53.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 37
- Range: >53.3m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3x to 1.18x
- Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.95x to 1x
- Visual Recoil Reduced
Sakin MG38 (MW2)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 0 - 39.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 38
- Range: 0 - 35.5m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 27
- Range: 39.3 - 50.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 34
- Range: 35.5 - 45.7m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 25
- Range: >50.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: >45.7m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.4x to 1.14x
- Upper Torso multiplier decreased from 1.15x to 1x
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1.05x to 1x
- Visual Recoil Reduced
Marksman Rifles
General
- All non bolt action Marksman Rifles in MWII, MWIII and BO6 will now use AR ammo instead of sniper ammo.
AEK-973
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 44
- Range: 0 - 40.6m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 50
- Range: 0 - 43.1m
- Minimum Range Damage
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 40
- Range: >40.6m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 43
- Range: >43.1m
- Additional Adjustments
- Bullet Velocity decreased from 900m/s to 860m/s
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.9x
- Attachments
- Rapid Fire
- Maximum Damage increased from 25 to 45
- Minimum Damage increased from 20 to 40
- Rate of Fire increased from 5% to 10%
- Damage Range penalty decreased from 35% to 25%
- Bullet Velocity penalty decreased from 20% to 10%
DM-10
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 78
- Range: 0 - 45.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 78
- Range: 0 - 50.8m
- Minimum Range Damage
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 60
- Range: >45.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 43
- Range: >50.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Bullet Velocity increased from 890m/s to 920m/s
- Aim Down Sight speed improved from 350ms to 330ms
- Inflicted Flinch to enemies increased
- Received Flinch from enemies decreased
SWAT 5.56
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 62
- Range: 0 - 45.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 62
- Range: 0 - 50.8m
- Minimum Range Damage
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 43
- Range: >45.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 47
- Range: >50.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Bullet Velocity increased from 870m/s to 910m/s
- Attachments
- Rapid Fire
- Damage Range penalty decreased from 30% to 15%
- Bullet Velocity penalty decreased from 18% to 10%
TR2
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 62
- Range: 0 - 45.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 59
- Range: 0 - 45.7m
- Minimum Range Damage
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 55
- Range: >45.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 59
- Range: >45.7m
- Additional Adjustments
- Bullet Velocity increased from 880m/s to 1020m/s
- Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.9x to 1x
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.27x
- Inflicted Flinch to enemies increased
- View Kick Strength improved significantly
Tsarkov 7.62
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 78
- Range: 0 - 43.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 80
- Range: 0 - 50.8m
- Minimum Range Damage
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 60
- Range: >43.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 60
- Range: >50.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Bullet Velocity decreased from 915m/s to 890m/s
- Neck multiplier increased from 1x to 1.25x
Sniper Rifles
HDR
- Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 510ms to 600ms
FJX Imperium (MW2)
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 150
- Range: 0 - 50.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 150
- Range: 0 - 58.4m
- Minimum Range Damage
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 125
- Range: >50.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 145
- Range: >58.4m
- Additional Adjustments
- Medium Damage Range 1 Removed
- Aim Down Sight speed improved from 580ms to 540ms
Melee Weapons
Kali Sticks
- Drop Time improved from 0.83s to 0.25s.
That's it. There are all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- Everything new coming to Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
- Call of Duty is not stopping with Premium Event Pass rewards, Seth Rogen is the latest addition in Warzone and Black Ops 6
- Call of Duty finally introduces its first event with a Camo reward in Black Ops 6
- COD might not include a highly anticipated feature in Verdansk in the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update
- Fan-favorite MW3 LTM will send Verdansk to new "highs" in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded