All Verdansk changes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded introduced a few interesting changes to Verdansk. For starters, players can explore the East Wing of the Train Station, and the classic moving train will also return to the map. These changes will become available in the game from May 1, 2025, as the mid-season update goes live for Warzone and Black Ops 6.

This article will further explain all the changes you can expect in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: All changes in Verdansk

The changes in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded are a few. However, they are still important and affect gameplay significantly. Here are the three major map changes for you to look out for:

Train Station East Wing: The previously sealed-off region of the Train Station has now been opened up. This presents new looting opportunities and sets the stage for intense firefights within this section of the building.

The previously sealed-off region of the Train Station has now been opened up. This presents new looting opportunities and sets the stage for intense firefights within this section of the building. Moving Train: The moving train returns in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. Players can access the Recon Contract if they're up for a challenge.

The moving train returns in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. Players can access the Recon Contract if they're up for a challenge. Vertical Ascenders: The new Vertical Ascenders have been added to the game. Their positioning and layout are similar to the Plunder mode and the original Season 5 of Warzone, as seen previously. These will help players climb the upper sections of the building faster and in new and engaging ways.

These are the major map changes you will notice in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Apart from the changes, players can also expect new limited-time modes for Resurgence on Verdansk. These are High Trip Resurgence and Massive Resurgence modes.

According to the Warzone patch notes, the High Trip Resurgence mode allows players to:

"Experience the classic Resurgence ruleset with special narration and gameplay boosts designed to incinerate your opponents."

Meanwhile, the Massive Resurgence mode allows players to engage in rapid-fire combat with Resurgence mechanics. Players can expect continuous redeployment while the Resurgence timer is active.

Both game modes feature 120 players and Quad team sizes on Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

