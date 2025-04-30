Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded: Everything we know

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded is scheduled to go live on May 1, 2025, at 9 am PT. This mid-season update introduces the second wave of content for players to explore. It aims to make the zombies mode more engaging by adding new elements such as the returning Frost Blast Field Upgrade, the limited-time Zombie Snacks mode, and more.

This article will detail all the new content you can expect from Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded: Shattered Veil Directed Mode, Zombie Snacks LTM, and more

The Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded will add the following new content to the game:

Shattered Veil Directed Mode

The Directed Mode is the simplified and easier version of the standard Zombies experience. It is designed to make the main story quest more approachable for casual players or those primarily interested in the narrative.

Shattered Veil Directed mode will be available with the launch of Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Unlike the standard mode, which only offers guidance up to the Pack-a-Punch machine, the Directed Mode provides step-by-step instructions for the entire mission. It includes capped progression, meaning each objective locks you to a specific round. Even if you complete the round, it won’t advance until the task is done. The maximum round you can reach in Directed Mode is 15.

Frost Blast Field Upgrade

The Frost Blast Field Upgrade is a returning Field Upgrade that was first seen in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. As the name suggests, activating it unleashes a blizzard that deals frost damage to zombies and slows them down.

Frost Blast Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

To unlock Frost Blast, players must complete specific challenges in the Blaze of Glory Event, starting on May 6, 2025.

You can enhance Frost Blast using one major and one minor Augment, which must be researched before equipping:

Major Augments:

Ice Slick: Enemies within the blizzard may be knocked down.

Enemies within the blizzard may be knocked down. Frost Cast: The blizzard moves forward when activated.

The blizzard moves forward when activated. Flash Freeze: Normal enemies within the blizzard are frozen solid and killed upon taking damage.

Minor Augments:

Extension: Significantly increases blizzard duration.

Significantly increases blizzard duration. Frostbite: Increases damage to frozen enemies.

Increases damage to frozen enemies. Extra Charge: Adds one extra charge to the ability.

Zombie Snacks Limited-Time Mode (LTM)

The Zombie Snacks LTM introduces a completely new mechanic, replacing the traditional health bar with an energy bar.

Zombie Snacks LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Energy depletes not only from taking damage but also from movement and performing actions like jumping, mantling, sliding, and diving. Unlike health, energy doesn’t regenerate automatically. To restore it, you must:

Eat snacks (+50)

Drink Perks (+150)

Use GobbleGums (+50)

Use specific equipment like Stimshot (+50) or Light Mend Ammo Mod (+5 per glyph, +10 with the Extra Strength Augment)

Zombies drop snacks randomly, but Specials, Elites, and HVTs guarantee three snack drops.

A new Powerup called Refrigerator, exclusive to this LTM, temporarily causes all zombies to drop food on elimination.

Flow Mode is a special temporary state triggered by eliminating 10 zombies without taking damage. While in Flow Mode, you deal extra damage and gain movement and handling buffs. Taking damage instantly ends this state, but you can re-enter it repeatedly as long as the requirement is met.

In Directed Mode, energy only depletes when taking damage, not from movement, making this version more forgiving.

Rewards for completing the main mission in each map within Zombie Snacks LTM include:

Liberty Falls

Terminus Island

Citadelle des Morts

The Tomb

Shattered Veil

Directed Mode Rewards:

Custom GobbleGum collection (4 per map: 1 high-rarity, 3 others)

15,000 XP per map (75,000 XP total)

Standard Mode Rewards:

Custom GobbleGum collection (6 per map: 1 high-rarity, 5 others)

15,000 XP per map (75,000 XP total)

Ray Gun Mark II Available in All Maps

Previously exclusive to Shattered Veil, the Ray Gun Mark II will now be available across all five maps after the Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded update. However, in Liberty Falls, Terminus Island, Citadelle des Morts, and The Tomb, it can only be obtained through the Mystery Box.

