Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded release countdown: Start time for all regions

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded is set to launch on May 1, 2024, at 9 am PT. This update brings another major new wave of content to the game. Highlights include the introduction of Ranked Play in Warzone Verdansk, new maps and modes in BO6 Multiplayer, and a new limited-time mode in BO6 Zombies. These are just a few highlights from a substantial list of additions.

This article provides a release countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded.

Countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update

As mentioned earlier, Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded are scheduled to go live on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 9 am PT. Like other major updates, this mid-season release will roll out simultaneously worldwide.

The countdown timer below will help you track the remaining time until the update goes live, so you can be prepared to jump into the action as soon as it drops.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded release date and time across all regions

Here is the list of all release dates and times for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded across all major regions:

Time zones Date and time Pacific Standard Time (PST) May 1, 2025, at 9 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) May 1, 2025, at 10 AM Central Standard Time (CST) May 1, 2025, at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) May 1, 2025, at 12 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) May 1, 2025, at 4 PM Central European Daylight Time (CEDT) May 1, 2025, at 5 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) May 1, 2025, at 7 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK) May 1, 2025, at 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) May 1, 2025, at 9:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) May 2, 2025, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) May 2, 2025, at 1 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) May 2, 2025, at 3 AM

Content overview of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded

Below is a brief overview of everything coming with the mid-season update.

General content (BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, Warzone)

New Weapons

Ladra

New Special Weapon Attachments

Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion

New Events

High Art

Blaze of Glory

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

New Maps

Haven

Signal

New Mode

Joint Operations LTM

New Perk

Vendetta

Black Ops 6 Zombies

Zombie Snacks LTM.

Frost Blast Field Upgrade.

Shattered Veil Directed Mode.

Ray Gun Mark II available in all maps via the Mystery Box.

Warzone

New features

Ranked Play will be introduced in Verdansk.

will be introduced in Verdansk. Verdansk Train Station will be available, where you can climb on the train.

High Value Loot Zones.

More contracts like the Big Game Bounty Contract and the Train Recon Contract.

and the New two-wheeler Triumph TF 250-X vehicle.

New LTMs (limited-time modes)

High Trip Resurgence

Massive Resurgence

