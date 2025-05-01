Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded release countdown: Start time for all regions

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded is set to launch on May 1, 2024, at 9 am PT. This update brings another major new wave of content to the game. Highlights include the introduction of Ranked Play in Warzone Verdansk, new maps and modes in BO6 Multiplayer, and a new limited-time mode in BO6 Zombies. These are just a few highlights from a substantial list of additions.
This article provides a release countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded.
Countdown for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update
As mentioned earlier, Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded are scheduled to go live on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 9 am PT. Like other major updates, this mid-season release will roll out simultaneously worldwide.
The countdown timer below will help you track the remaining time until the update goes live, so you can be prepared to jump into the action as soon as it drops.
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded release date and time across all regions
Here is the list of all release dates and times for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded across all major regions:
Content overview of Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded
Below is a brief overview of everything coming with the mid-season update.
General content (BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, Warzone)
New Weapons
- Ladra
New Special Weapon Attachments
- Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion
New Events
- High Art
- Blaze of Glory
Black Ops 6 Multiplayer
New Maps
- Haven
- Signal
New Mode
- Joint Operations LTM
New Perk
- Vendetta
Black Ops 6 Zombies
- Zombie Snacks LTM.
- Frost Blast Field Upgrade.
- Shattered Veil Directed Mode.
- Ray Gun Mark II available in all maps via the Mystery Box.
Warzone
New features
- Ranked Play will be introduced in Verdansk.
- Verdansk Train Station will be available, where you can climb on the train.
- High Value Loot Zones.
- More contracts like the Big Game Bounty Contract and the Train Recon Contract.
- New two-wheeler Triumph TF 250-X vehicle.
New LTMs (limited-time modes)
- High Trip Resurgence
- Massive Resurgence
