All new events in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded are finally here. They feature content updates such as new maps, weapon changes, playlists, and more. The new Season has also introduced some new limited-time events, like the High Art event and the Blaze of Glory event, that players can participate in with the Season 3 Reloaded update.
With that said, this article takes a look at all the new events in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.
All events in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
Here are all the events that will be featured in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:
High Art event
The High Art is a new, limited-time event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. It features rewards and XP bonuses that fans can unlock by playing the game. The event began on May 1, 2025, and is scheduled to end on May 15, 2025. This is a crossover between Call of Duty and renowned actor, comedian, and filmmaker Seth Rogen.
The High Art event includes a free track that will allow players to unlock the new Ladra SMG and the 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion kit for the Goblin Mk2. The event also features a premium track that can be unlocked by spending 1100 CoD Points. It adds additional items such as the Glazed Out assault rifle, Flameware SMG, and a new Seth Rogen Operator.
Here are some rewards that you can get by participating in the High Art event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:
Free track rewards:
- "Seth's Tray" Sticker.
- 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion kit.
- "Psycho Kettle" Charm.
- "Ladra" SMG.
- "Pot-Tery" Spray.
- "Vape Jape" Animated Emblem.
- "Casual Ops" Operator skin.
Premium track rewards:
- "Seth Rogen" Operator skin.
- "Weed Watch" Gunscreen.
- "High Fliers" Large Decal.
- "Glazed Out" Assault rifle Weapon Blueprint.
- ''Flameware" Mastercraft SMG Blueprint.
- "Ha!" Emote.
- "Missed Em" Finishing Move.
- "Host Rogen" Operator Skin.
Blaze of Glory
The Blaze of Glory limited-time event will start from May 6, 2025, and is scheduled to end on May 15, 2025. It will feature a new in-game currency known as the Blaze Bucks, which can be collected via supply caches in Warzone or by eliminating enemies in a match in BO6 multiplayer.
Players can use the Blaze Bucks to get rewards like the new Vendetta Perk and the Frost Blast Field Upgrade. There is a special reward for participants called the Highly Decorated weapon camo that will have an additional variant for the Season 3 BlackCell owners.
That covers everything about the new events in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.
