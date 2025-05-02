How to complete Downtown Bank Vault Easter egg in Verdansk: Warzone guide

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is finally here, and it has introduced various content updates, such as new game modes and events. The new Season also introduced a new Easter egg quest, the Downtown Bank Vault Easter egg, which can be completed in Verdansk. This quest allows players to get loads of cash that can be used to acquire gear like weapons and field upgrades.

This article explains how gamers can complete the Downtown Bank Vault Easter egg in Verdansk Warzone.

How to finish Downtown Bank Vault Easter egg in Verdansk Warzone

Completing the Downtown Bank Vault Easter egg in Verdansk is pretty straightforward and can be done alone in solo queue. However, having more participants will make the task easier.

Opening the Downtown Bank Vault in Verdansk (Image via Activision)

Here's how you can do this Easter egg quest in the game:

Boot Call of Duty and get into a game in Warzone in Verdansk. Head to the bank building in the Downtown area. Find the biometric scanner on the wall. Interact with the biometric scanner to get a hardware gift card. Equip it and put it in your inventory. Carry the gift card to any buy stations in Verdansk. Exchange the gift card for the diamond tip drill. Head back to the bank building in Downtown. Use the diamond tip drill to crack the safe. Get inside the safe and pick all the cash you want.

The Downtown Bank Vault Easter egg in Verdansk will reward players with more than 10,000$ cash drop they can use to revive fallen teammates or to get high-tier loot in the match. Unfortunately, this Easter egg doesn't feature a blueprint reward. Gamers need to be careful when undertaking this quest, as numerous other players will drop into Downtown, turning it into a hot drop zone.

That's all there is to know about completing the Downtown Bank Vault Easter egg in Verdansk Warzone.

