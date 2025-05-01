High Art event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

The all-new High Art event is now live in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, bringing a range of exclusive in-game rewards. As part of the Season 3 Reloaded update, the event will run through May 15, 2025. Players can get their hands on new Operators, weapons, stickers, and much more by participating in it. The rewards here are split across the Free Track Pass and the Premium Track Pass, each offering its own set of exclusive items.
This article highlights all the rewards in the High Art event and how to get them in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
All rewards in the High Art event of Black Ops 6 and Warzone
Each Seasonal update of Call of Duty brings exciting new content for players. Similarly, the High Art event has been introduced with the Season 3 Reloaded update of Black Ops 6 and Warzone. It closely mirrors the format of the Squid Game 2 event pass, which was introduced in January.
The new event consists of 20 rewards split into two sections: Free Track Pass (10 rewards) and Premium Track Pass (10 rewards). Here’s a list of all the rewards you can get from both passes:
Free Track Pass
- Stricker “Seth’s Tray” (Instant Reward)
- Attachment “7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion”
- Charm “Psycho-Kettle”
- New Weapon “Ladra” SMG
- Spray “Pot-Trey”
- Animated Emblem “Vape Jape”
- Operator skin “Casual Ops”
- One hour Double Battle Pass XP token
- Loading Screen
Premium Track Pass
- New Operator skin “Fired Up” (Instant Reward)
- Gunscreen “Weed Watch”
- Large Decal “High Fliers”
- Assault Rifle weapon blueprint “Glazed Out”
- Mastercraft SMG blueprint “Flameware”
- Emote “HA!”
- Calling Card
- Finishing move “Missed’Em”
- Operator skin “Host Rogen”
- One-hour Double XP Token
How to unlock all rewards from the High Art event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
Free Track Rewards
You can easily get all the rewards from the Free Track Pass simply by completing various challenges associated with them and gaining XP. You can earn XP from any mode of the title, including Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.
As you earn XP, you will start unlocking rewards, and the ultimate prize that you can get once you complete the Free Track Pass is the all-new Ladra SMG. Apart from the SMG, you can also unlock the all-new Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion Kit during this event.
Premium Track Pass
To unlock rewards from the Premium Track Pass, you first need to unlock the Premium Track Pass itself by spending 1100 CP, which is equivalent to $9.99. Once unlocked, you can jump into the game and start earning XP to unlock rewards progressively by gaining XP and completing High Art event challenges. However, if you fall short of CP, you can purchase some from the CoD store.
The rewards listed in the Premium Track Pass also contain a new playable operator, Seth Aaron Rogen, a well-known Canadian actor and comedian. Interestingly, players who buy the Premium Track Pass will also have access to the Free Track rewards in addition to Premium ones.
