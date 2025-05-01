How to get Seth Rogen Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Players can get their hands on the new Seth Rogen Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. The High Art event in Season 3 Reloaded offers gamers a chance to get the new Operator as well as other rewards. This is a crossover event with Seth Rogen and brings a free and premium track that can be used to unlock Operator skins, weapon skins, and more items in the game.

This article explains how players can get the Seth Rogen Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to unlock Seth Rogen Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

You can get the Seth Rogen Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone by purchasing the High Art event premium track. The High Art event features free and premium reward tracks. The Seth Rogen Operator is a paid reward that you can unlock by premium track for 1100 CoD Points, which is equivalent to $9.99 in real-world currency.

Seth Rogen Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Getting this track will automatically unlock the Operator; however, you have to play the game and complete challenges to get all rewards. The event also includes other goodies, such as the "Host Rogen" Operator skin and two weapon cosmetics like the Glazed Out Assault Rifle weapon blueprint and the Flameware Mastercraft SMG blueprint.

If you are a collector and a fan of Seth Rogen, then you can get the Seth Rogen Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. The High Art event track costs less than a premium Operator bundle, which is usually priced at 1600 to 2400 CoD Points. Interested players should hurry as the event will run for a limited time and is scheduled to end on May 15, 2025.

Also read: High Art event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

That's all there's to know about getting the Seth Rogen Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

