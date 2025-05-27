When does Warzone Ranked Play Resurgence launch?

Warzone Ranked Play Resurgence will return with the upcoming Season 4 update. However, this fan-favorite competitive mode won't be available at launch; rather, it’s set to arrive with the mid-season Reloaded update. Although the exact date hasn’t been revealed, the update is expected to drop on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The mode was first introduced in Modern Warfare 3, where it quickly gained popularity for its intense, high-stakes gameplay. Enemies can appear from any direction, constantly keeping players on edge.

Read on to learn more about Warzone Ranked Play Resurgence.

Warzone Ranked Play Resurgence will launch with the Season 4 Reloaded update

As mentioned earlier, Call of Duty: Warzone Ranked Play Resurgence will be introduced with the Season 4 Reloaded update, which is expected to release on June 26, 2025. Although not official, this date is based on previous trends. The mode's inclusion was confirmed in the Season 4 content drop, which revealed most of what’s coming in the new season.

Standard Ranked Play will be available from launch. According to the official blog post, Ranked Play Resurgence will follow the same ruleset featured during the Modern Warfare 3 era. However, since there's still time before its release, some changes may be implemented.

The Warzone Season 4 update goes live on May 29, 2025, at 9 am PT, bringing a wealth of new content. However, players must wait about a month for Resurgence Ranked Play, which will arrive with the mid-season update.

To keep players engaged in the meantime, several new additions have been confirmed. A new point of interest (POI) called Overlook will be added to the Verdansk map. It features various areas catering to different playstyles. Notably, the tall yellow crane serves as an ideal vantage point for snipers, offering a clear view from a high elevation.

A new limited-time mode (LTM) called Clash will launch with Season 4. It’s a 104-player, 52v52 mode that provides Team Deathmatch and Domination in a 15-minute match. This LTM will take place across sub-sections of the Verdansk map, specifically:

Quarry

Boneyard

Farmland

Promenade (East)

Another LTM, Havoc Royale, is set to arrive, but not at launch; it will be introduced with the Season 4 Reloaded update.

Apart from modes and POIs, a new vehicle, the Polaris Sportsman XP 1000, will be added at launch. Additionally, Season 4 Reloaded will bring new features like the Loot Master Perk, Care Package Killstreak, and more.

Also read: Call of Duty is giving away a free Weapon Blueprint to Black Ops 6 and Warzone players, here's how to claim

