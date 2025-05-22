"We don't need this to happen": COD fans are divided over wall running rumor in Black Ops 7

Rumors about Call of Duty 2025 or Black Ops 7 have been storming the internet. A recent one suggests that wall running may be an official feature in the upcoming game, although nothing has been confirmed yet. Ahead of the announcement of the upcoming COD title, @ModernWarzone asked fans on X whether the feature should be made available or not.
To this, the community appeared divided. While some believed it would be grand to have wall running, others didn't quite agree. X user @CarlosBitMe opined that the feature is not required:
"Sweats bruh cmon it’s been like 7 years without it, we don't need this to happen"
Out of 13,010 individuals, more than half were against the idea of wall running being present in COD. The feature was infamously included in Black Ops 3. However, it has not been too popular among fans who prefer a more realistic battle experience in Call of Duty.
Another user, @hazeykthx, expressed their dislike for the feature. They claimed to have skipped previous games with wall running in them and would do the same with new ones:
"I skipped the games with wall running in the past and I'll do it again"
Meanwhile, @OhSaroast called for an entirely new series dedicated to advanced movement. They suggested this is the only condition in which they would accept wall running:
"Keep it out, if they wanna make an advanced movement game, make a new series."
On the other hand, @atchfam77 wondered whether the audience was being biased. The user believed that the COD fanbase had not experienced advanced movement for some time and therefore, may just be inclined to normal movement even for Black Ops 7. They said:
"Biased audience? Warzone and modern cod fans haven’t actually experienced advanced movement. The concept has been absent for 9 years, and COD has blown up multiple times since then."
User @LOA_Reap appeared tired of ground movement and wanted more advanced interactions in Black Ops 7.
Black Ops 7 leaks stir excitement in the community
The Call of Duty series typically releases titles annually. In 2024, we received Black Ops 6, and now rumors and leaks suggest that the next game could be called Black Ops 7, releasing in late 2025.
Leaks have suggested the existence of Grapple Hooks and Wing Suits in COD 2025. Rumors also indicate that the TranZit Zombie storyline from Black Ops 2 could return in the upcoming game. While the leaks and rumors are limited, the flood of intel about a new title has certainly stirred up the Call of Duty community.
Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:
- Who won the Nadeshot Warzone tournament? Result, prize, and more explained
- COD fans found new movement tech in Black Ops 6 files again, and it is more than just wall running
- Call of Duty Mobile is giving away 2X COD Points for Warzone Mobile players – Here's how to claim