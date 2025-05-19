Call of Duty Mobile is giving away 2X COD Points for Warzone Mobile players — Here's how to claim

Warzone Mobile players can now claim 2X COD Points in Call of Duty Mobile. Recently, Activision announced that they are winding down support for WZM. This means that moving forward, the game will no longer receive new updates or new content. Furthermore, the shooter has been delisted from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This led many to wonder about what will happen to their in-game purchases, such as COD Points. Fortunately, Call of Duty has an answer to this problem.

They are now giving away a 2X COD Points bonus in Call of Duty Mobile to all the WZM players. So, if you have unspent COD Points in your WZM account, you can double them in Call of Duty Mobile. Read on to learn more about claiming these benefits.

How Warzone Mobile players can claim 2X COD Points in Call of Duty Mobile

Warzone Mobile players can claim 2X COD Points in Call of Duty Mobile by simply logging into COD Mobile with the Activision account linked with WZM. That is it. You will also earn additional rewards for doing so. Now, you might be wondering, how exactly does it work? Well, it's simple.

Let's say you have 5000 CP in your Warzone Mobile account. If you now log into COD Mobile with the same Activision account as WZM, you will be rewarded with 10,000 CP in COD Mobile.

What if you only play with a Guest Account? Fret not. Simply create an Activision account and log in to WZM. Then, use the same Activision account to log into COD Mobile. The rewards will appear in the in-game inbox, from where these points can be redeemed.

This is an amazing offer and players are advised to take advantage of it at the earliest, as it won't last forever. Starting May 15, 2025, fans have until August 15, 2025, to claim these benefits.

Do note that at the time of writing, it is no longer possible to purchase COD Points in Warzone Mobile, and you can only double what already exists in your account.

That covers everything that WZM players need to know to earn 2X COD Points in Call of Duty Mobile.

