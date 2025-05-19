Why is Call of Duty ending support for Warzone Mobile?

Call of Duty recently announced that it will be ending support for Warzone Mobile, and this news came as a shock. Almost a year after the title was officially released, Activision decided to wind down. According to the developers, the shooter failed to meet their expectations, and hence, although the mobile title will still be playable, it won't receive any new content updates moving forward.

Read on to learn more about what Call of Duty had to say about ending support for Warzone Mobile.

Why is Call of Duty pulling the plug on Warzone Mobile?

According to the official announcement, Call of Duty had to say the following about Warzone Mobile:

"We deeply appreciate your dedication and passion for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Going forward, we will be streamlining the scope of the game. This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors, and while we're proud of the accomplishment in bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile in an authentic way, it unfortunately has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences."

As per the developers, WZM failed to meet their expectations with their mobile-first players, unlike Warzone on PC and consoles. Hence, the title is no longer a viable project for the team to pursue, and after several internal discussions, they came to the decision to end support.

But this doesn't imply that the game is shutting down. Anyone who had the shooter installed on their device prior to May 19, 2025, will still be able to play the game on their phones/tablets. Cross-progression for existing content will continue. However, the game is no longer downloadable on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

As for the restrictions that are currently imposed, players won't be able to purchase the BlackCell Battle Pass or COD Points in-game using real-world currency. They'll still, however, be able to buy any available content in the title with COD Points that they already have in their account.

Nevertheless, the game will no longer receive updates or new content, and is currently not downloadable. If you have it already installed, the servers are still up, and you can still play the game online.

That covers everything that you need to know about why Call of Duty has ended support for Warzone Mobile.

