How to complete the Subway Easter egg in Verdansk: Warzone guide

The Subway Easter egg in Verdansk was enabled in Warzone after the recent update. It works quite similarly to how it was in the original game, but its rewards aren't that great this time. Nevertheless, it is a fun quest that you and your friends can attempt and earn a free Specialist Perk package. You can complete it in any game mode, including Plunder.

So, with that out of the way, let us take a closer look at the Subway Easter egg in Verdansk and how you can complete it in Warzone.

Guide to completing Subway Easter egg in Verdansk in Warzone

To complete the Warzone Subway Easter egg in Verdansk, simply follow these steps:

It is highly recommended to do it with at least one teammate. Furthermore, ensure you have bought Gas Masks before attempting. Once sorted, head over to the Town Hall in the Downtown POI. The Town Hall building will be right in the center of Downtown and features a large dome on top.

before attempting. Once sorted, head over to the Town Hall in the Downtown POI. The Town Hall building will be right in the center of Downtown and features a large dome on top. Enter the Town Hall and head over to the reception area.

Find the keypad in white and enter the following code: 2179 . Doing so will lock down the doors and release the gas.

and enter the following code: . Doing so will lock down the doors and release the gas. Interact with the computer in the reception area, and you'll be shown certain images and some signs following it. Note it in the order they are shown, along with the signs. The "+" sign means add, the "-" sign means subtract, and the "x" sign implies that you don't need to change the number.

Next, look for those paintings inside the Town Hall in the order the image was shown. They'll have Roman numerals written under it. Note them down in order. As for the signs, let's say you get the image of a house, which is followed by +2. Assuming that the house painting has the number 4 written under it, you must add 2 to it, totaling 6. So your final number is 6 and not 4.

Now, head over to the computer terminal and enter the final code . If entered correctly, you'll be shown the message "Subway Override Authorized". It will be a four-digit code

. If entered correctly, you'll be shown the message "Subway Override Authorized". It will be a four-digit code You're almost there. Head over to the Train Station next to the Airport. You'll find stairs that lead you underground with Metro written at the entrance.

next to the Airport. You'll find stairs that lead you underground with Metro written at the entrance. Head underground and press the Red button on the door to your right. This will unlock these doors, allowing you access to the Subway.

Quick guide to complete the Warzone Subway Easter egg in Verdansk (Images via Activision || @CovertMF on X)

That's it. The Subway Easter egg in Verdansk is now complete. Unfortunately, you will not find anything interesting inside except for high-tier loot and a Specialist Perk package. No permanent rewards can be unlocked yet. Regardless, it is a fun new addition and should keep players busy until Season 4 drops.

That said, since the gas in the Town Hall (Downtown POI) can eliminate you and you might need more than one attempt to complete it, it's advised to complete the Subway Easter egg on Plunder.

That covers everything you need to know to complete the Subway Easter egg in Verdansk.

