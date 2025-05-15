All CDL 2025 Major 4 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how to get them

The CDL 2025 Major 4 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone will be up for grabs from next week. Starting May 23, 2025, CDL viewers around the globe will be able to claim free rewards for the latest Call of Duty games. These rewards include items such as Calling Cards, a weapon Blueprint, Emblems, and many more. These rewards will be awarded based on watch time, with each item unlocking after hitting certain watch time milestones.
We take a look at all the CDL 2025 Major 4 viewership rewards for Back Ops 6 and Warzone, and the watch time requirements to unlock them.
All CDL 2025 Major 4 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone
Given below are all the CDL 2025 Major 4 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how you can unlock them:
May 23, 2025
- 1 Hour Double XP Token - Unlocks at 1 hour
- "Washed" Calling Card - Unlocks at 1 hour 30 minutes
- 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token - Unlocks at 2 hours
- "Built Different" Animated Emblem - Unlocks at 2 hours 30 minutes
May 24, 2025
- 1 Hour Double XP Token - Unlocks at 1 hour
- "Popcorn" Emblem - Unlocks at 1 hour 30 minutes
- 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token - Unlocks at 2 hours
- "SKKRRT" Animated Calling Card - Unlocks at 2 hours 30 minutes
May 25, 2025
- 1 Hour Double XP Token - Unlocks at 1 hour
- "Maybe Next Time?" Spray - Unlocks at 1 hour 30 minutes
- "Go with the Flow" Blueprint - Unlocks at 2 hours
- 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token - Unlocks at 2 hours 30 minutes
To earn them, simply tune into the official live stream on YouTube on the specified dates. The official livestreams begin at 9 am PT on each day. Fulfil the watch time requirements to unlock unique rewards every day until May 25, 2025. However, to claim these rewards for your Call of Duty games, you must link your YouTube and your Activision accounts.
To learn more about how to claim these rewards after earning them, check out the section below.
How to claim all CDL 2025 Major 4 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone
Follow these steps below to claim the CDL 2025 Major 4 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone:
- Link your Activision account with the platform you play the game on. For instance, if you play on PlayStation, you must have your PSN and Activision accounts linked.
- Next, link your Activision account with YouTube. Click here to go to the account linking page.
- Finally, watch the Major 4 matches live on YouTube with this account and hit the watch time milestones each day.
That's it. The rewards will be automatically awarded to the Activision account now, and the items will be usable in the games. In some instances, the rewards can be delayed or may not show up in your account. If that is the case, simply reboot your game, and the items should now appear.
That covers everything you need to know about unlocking the CDL 2025 Major 4 viewership rewards for Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
