Zombies have made their way to Warzone — but not in the way you’d expect

Zombies found a way into Warzone, but not in the way you might think. Recently, @RydaTV on X, a professional Warzone player for S8UL Esports, shared a video of one of their viewers getting jumped by a zombie in the Gulag. The 14-second clip has already gained over 250,000 views on X and is only growing, leaving fans confused as to what really went down.
Read on to learn more about the short clip shared by @RydaTV and the arrival of zombies in the battle royale title.
Zombies have infiltrated the Gulag in Warzone
In the clip shared by @RydaTV on X, the player in the video can be seen getting attacked by a zombie in Warzone. The footage begins with the player waiting for their turn in the Gulag. As soon as it's their turn and they spawn in the Gulag, one can hear the vocals of a zombie.
The zombie then proceeds to attack the player in the video, inflicting damage and completely destroying all of their armor plates, leaving them at a disadvantage in the Gulag fight.
This was even before the Gulag match began, meaning that neither of the players could do anything in that scenario. The player then catches a quick glimpse of the zombie that attacked them, and it suddenly disappears. For those wondering, no, it isn't how the game nor the Gulag is intended to work.
What makes the clip so absurd is that this glitch took place in Ranked Play, where it is extremely competitive, and even minor issues like these could mean a loss and lead to losing SR points.
Nevertheless, at the end of the day, this seems like a bug in the game, since these zombies aren't in the title yet officially. Sure, some events like The Haunting tend to bring these anomalies to the title in celebration of Halloween. But Halloween is still a couple of months away, and Call of Duty hasn't announced any details about The Haunting events this year so far.
That covers everything that you need to know about this ridiculous zombie glitch in Warzone.
