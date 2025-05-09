Call of Duty is reportedly cracking down on Cronus Zen to curb cheating in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Call of Duty has started cracking down on third-party hardware to prevent cheating in Warzone and Black Ops 6, and their recent target seems to be Cronus Zen. According to a report by @charlieINTEL on X, Activision has issued a cease and desist letter to the manufacturers of Cronus Zen hardware as part of their ongoing mission to shut down cheat makers and sellers.

Although Activision has not explicitly stated that they are taking legal action against Cronus Zen, they have confirmed that they are cracking down on manufacturers of third-party hardware used to cheat in the games.

Activision reportedly targets Cronus Zen to fight cheating in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Activision's efforts to curb cheating in Warzone and Black Ops 6 have now led to taking legal action against Cronus Zen. In their latest blog post titled, RICOCHET Anti-Cheat Update – Season 03 Recap, Call of Duty discussed the steps they were taking to combat cheating in the titles.

Under the Third-Party Hardware Update section in that post, the COD blog reads,

"We have delivered cease and desist demands to several companies that create and sell these products and will take them to court if necessary. We have already seen compliance from some of the companies we’ve contacted; however, we will continue to pursue other device makers in the market, globally, as well as people that create scripts to manipulate Call of Duty game code."

Activision then reiterated that any third-party devices or scripts used to cheat in the Call of Duty games weren't welcome, and any account found using them would be met with permanent bans.

For those unaware, Cronus Zen is a device that acts as a middleman between your controller and the console/PC. This tool can run scripts and macros, automating various aspects of the gameplay. Unfortunately, these can provide the user with an unfair advantage in the games. Needless to say, popular games such as Fortnite and Marvel Rivals have also issued bans for using such devices.

The manufacturers of Cronus Zen have yet to issue an official statement about the legal actions initiated by Activision.

