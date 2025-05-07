Warzone and Black Ops 6 May 7 patch notes: Amax, AK-47, HDR nerf, server issue fix, and more

Warzone and Black Ops 6 May 7 patch notes have officially arrived. The latest update for Warzone and Black Ops 6 focuses on quality-of-life changes and weapon balancing. In Warzone, the CR-56 AMAX has received a significant nerf, alongside the AK-47. The flinch resistance for the HDR has also been reduced by 60%. Additionally, the update addresses several major bugs that players have been facing in both games for a while.

Read on to learn more about the complete Warzone and Black Ops 6 May 7 patch notes.

Warzone May 7 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Warzone after today's update-

LIVE ISSUES

Server Disconnects

We’re actively investigating reports of some players encountering issues that may result in disconnects from Warzone matches following the Season 03 Reloaded update.

We understand the frustration caused by ongoing server disconnects and want to clarify that these issues are not due to known malicious attacks or activity. Our studio teams are actively investigating the root cause which shipped with Season 03 Reloaded and will provide updates as soon as possible.

RANKED PLAY

Public Events

Restock is replacing Fire Sale in Ranked Play.

We've been closely monitoring the economy since returning to Verdansk. With recent adjustments to the economy overall, specific strategies involving Fire Sale have become more dominant than intended. While additional tweaks are underway, we're replacing Fire Sale with Restock as we gather data.

Our goal is to reduce the incentive of stockpiling cash and to encourage players to manage and spend their cash strategically throughout the match, especially in the mid-to-late game.

WEAPONS

» Assault Rifles «

CR-56 AMAX

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.6x to 1.35x

Sprint to Fire speed slowed from 190ms to 215ms

Aim Down Sight move speed reduced from 3.2m/s to 3m/s

AK-74

Maximum Damage reduced from 45 to 39

We are making this adjustment to give SMGs more room to shine in the close range, while keeping the AK-74 as a great mid-long range option.

KRIG C

Medium Damage Range 1 increased from 32 to 33

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.2x to 1.35x

Bullet Velocity increased from 820m/s to 830m/s

Aim Down Sight speed slowed from 260ms to 280ms

Sustained Fire Recoil improved

The Krig C's recoil was holding it back from being a viable option compared to other ARs at range. This change allows it to compete at longer range engagements.

» SMGs «

C9

Maximum Damage increased from 38 to 40

The change to the C9 is to bring it up to par with other SMGs in close range combat.

» Snipers «

HDR

Flinch Resistance reduced by 60%

Attachments:

Heavy Stock

Flinch Resistance reduced from 60% to 35%

Combat Stock

Flinch Resistance reduced from 25% to 15%

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where users would sometimes redeploy from the Gulag without a weapon if they entered when the Gulag was closing.

Fixed an issue causing placement to appear incorrect after a Battle Royale Casual match.

Fixed an issue causing eliminated players to drop a Field Upgrade they were not carrying.

Fixed an issue preventing the JAK Slash Aftermarket Part from appearing in the Gunsmith.

Black Ops 6 May 7 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Black Ops 6 after today's update-

Gunsmith

Customize any Black Ops 6 base weapon or Weapon Blueprint with a skin you’ve unlocked or purchased.

For Weapon Blueprints, players can customize their skins with other existing Attachments.

For Base Weapons, players can only change the skin of their Base Weapon, not any Attachments.

The ability to edit Blueprint Skins comes to Black Ops 6 today, allowing players to mix-and-match which Attachment Skins they have equipped or fine-tune how Weapon Blueprint Skins apply to their Weapon Builds. Players can customize Skins one of two ways:

- NEW in Black Ops 6: Enter the "Skins" menu from the Gunsmith "Customize" tab to see which Skins are currently equipped to the Blueprint or Build, as well as which Skins are equipped to each Attachment. From here, players can change the Blueprint Skin equipped to the Build, which will also automatically apply the Skin to all compatible Attachments (if desired). Players can also view and change the Skins equipped to each individual Attachment equipped to the Blueprint or Build.

- When equipping an Attachment or highlighting an equipped Attachment in Gunsmith, press Y BUTTON (Xbox), TRIANGLE (PlayStation), or the 5 KEY (KBM) to enter the Skins menu for that specific Attachment.

Keep in mind that some Mastercraft Blueprints feature a "Built-In Mastercraft Look" that will preserve the Skin look of the Barrel and/or Stock, regardless of which Barrel and/or Stock Attachments are equipped.

We look forward to seeing what unique "Frankenbuild" Blueprint Skin creations the community can come up with now that Blueprint Skin customization is live in Black Ops 6!

UI

Renamed the “Desecration” Ladra Weapon Blueprint to “Dreaded Comedy”.

MULTIPLAYER

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

ZOMBIES

Perks

Addressed an issue where Quick Revive would not move to the first Perk slot when obtained.

Graphics

Lowered the muzzle flash brightness when activating Frost Blast.

That covers everything you needed to know about today's Warzone and Black Ops 6 update. Check out our other Call of Duty related news and guides:

About the author Debabrata Naiya Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs. Know More