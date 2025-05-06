How to unlock the Frost Blast Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Frost Blast Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies can be unlocked as a free reward in the new Blaze of Glory event. When used, it creates a blizzard, that deals the zombies lethal frost damage and also slows them down. This makes it a great pick for crowd control, especially when the hordes are too big and you need a breather. That said, though, this isn't the first time we have seen this Field Upgrade in a Call of Duty game.

Although the Field Upgrade is new to Black Ops 6, this isn't its first appearance in the series. It was first introduced with Black Ops Cold War, and was also featured in Vanguard and MW3 (2023).

With that out of the way, let us take a closer look at how you can unlock the latest Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to get the Frost Blast Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To unlock Frost Blast Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you must earn a total of 20 Blaze Bucks in the Blaze of Glory event. You can earn Blaze Bucks in the event by eliminating enemy Operators and picking it off them, or in the case of Warzone, these can also be earned by opening loot caches.

Guide to unlocking the Frost Blast Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Once you have collected the required amount of Blaze Bucks, simply head over to the event page, and there, you can trade the Blaze Bucks for the Frost Blast Field Upgrade. There are only two items that will be available for BO6 Zombies. Select the one that says 20 Blaze Bucks.

That is it. After doing so, the new Field Upgrade will be unlocked and be available for use in the game.

You can use this Field Upgrade on all the available Zombies maps, and needless to say, it can be upgraded with Augments, which further enhance it. To learn more about the Augments for the Frost Blast Field Upgrade, make sure to check out the section below.

All Augments for Frost Blast Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Exploring all the Augments for Frost Blast Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Here are all the Major and Minor Augments for the Frost Blast Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies:

Major Augments

Ice Slick: Enemies within the blizzard may be knocked down.

Enemies within the blizzard may be knocked down. Frost Cast: The blizzard moves forward when activated.

The blizzard moves forward when activated. Flash Freeze: Normal enemies within the blizzard will be frozen solid and are killed when damaged.

Minor Augments

Extension: Significantly increases blizzard duration.

Significantly increases blizzard duration. Frostbite: Increase damage to frozen enemies.

Increase damage to frozen enemies. Extra Charge: Increase max charges by one.

That's it. It goes without saying that Augments in Black Ops 6 Zombies can make a Field Upgrade more powerful than it already is, and hence, make sure to research them in the game once you've unlocked it.

That covers everything that you need to know to get your hands on the Frost Blast Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

