Black Ops 6 Zombies reportedly has one more map left before COD 2025 releases

Black Ops 6 Zombies reportedly features six maps, five of which have already been released, leaving just one remaining before the launch of Call of Duty 2025. This information comes from a rumor based on datamined game files that indicate the total number of planned Zombies maps for the game's lifecycle.

Currently, Black Ops 6 Zombies is in its Season 3 Reloaded phase, with a few more seasons expected before the next Call of Duty title launches. The game is estimated to have six seasons in total.

This article will examine the leaked programming context image that suggests only one Zombies map remains, while also exploring in-game lore hints indicating that the upcoming map may be the final one for Black Ops 6.

Black Ops 6 Zombies may have just one final map remaining before the release of COD 2025

Black Ops 6 Zombies has been a major success, with fans praising nearly every aspect of the experience. The return of round-based Zombies has proven to be a smart decision, complemented by a strong storyline and well-crafted map designs. So far, five maps have been released: Liberty Falls, Terminus Island, Citadelle des Morts, The Tomb, and Shattered Veil.

However, according to newly leaked datamined information, the game is expected to feature six maps throughout its life cycle. With five already released, this means only one map remains before the launch of Call of Duty 2025. While the upcoming title has no confirmed release date, it's expected to arrive around October or November.

Black Ops 6 is also projected to run for six seasons, with Season 3 currently live. That leaves three more seasons and only one map left to be released.

The datamined leak includes internal map identifiers featuring seven entries, each using the prefix “zm,” which indicates Zombies-specific content. This might hint at seven maps in total, but one of the entries refers to the Christmas-themed version of Liberty Falls. So, after excluding this, it leaves six distinct maps, suggesting that only one more map is planned for release.

The game’s lore also suggests that the story is nearing its end, with the team inching closer to uncovering the ultimate secret, as new twists and mysteries continue to unfold.

Note: The following section contains spoilers.

The story initially revolved around finding and acquiring the Sentinel Artifact. In Citadelle des Morts, the team discovered its possible location, after which they eventually reached The Tomb, where the team acquired the artefact. However, it needed to be activated, which took place in Shattered Veil. With the help of S.A.M., the artifact was powered up.

It’s later revealed that S.A.M. had manipulated the entire team, using them to harness the Sentinel Artifact’s power to acquire Maxis’s body and attain godlike abilities.

Now, with the final arc approaching, the upcoming map may focus on defeating S.A.M., potentially tying up all loose ends and bringing the Zombies storyline to a close. While nothing has been officially confirmed, the narrative buildup strongly points to one final confrontation.

If the datamined information holds true and only one map remains, it also means that two of the remaining seasons might not bring major Black Ops 6 Zombies content. This could be disappointing for fans, as new maps are the primary draw that keeps the mode fresh and engaging.

