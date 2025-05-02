How to play Zombie Snacks LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded has gone live, introducing a brand-new limited-time mode (LTM) called Zombie Snacks. This mid-season update brings a decent amount of new content to the Zombies mode, including the arrival of Directed Mode for Shattered Veil, the return of the Frost Blast Field Upgrade, and the addition of the Ray Gun Mark II across all five Zombies maps.

Since the Zombie Snacks LTM is new, players may be wondering how it works, and that’s exactly what this article will cover. Here's everything you need to know about how to play the Zombie Snacks LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Zombie Snacks LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies explored

The limited-time Zombie Snacks mode in Black Ops 6 Zombies offers a unique twist for an engaging and refreshing gameplay experience. What sets this mode apart is the replacement of the traditional health bar with an energy bar.

In the standard Zombies mode, taking damage reduces your health. However, in Zombie Snacks, your energy bar depletes not just from receiving damage but also from actions like jumping, mantling, sliding, and diving.

Things are slightly easier in Directed Mode, where the energy bar only depletes when taking damage, not from movement.

Unlike the health bar, which regenerates over time, the energy bar doesn't refill automatically. Instead, you'll need to use specific items to restore energy, each offering varying amounts:

Eat Snacks : +50 energy

: +50 energy Drink Perks : +150 energy

: +150 energy Use GobbleGums : +50 energy

: +50 energy Use equipment :

: Stimshot: +50 energy

Light Mend Ammo Mod: +5 energy per glyph, +10 with the Extra Strength Augment

Among these, Snacks are unique to this mode and can be acquired by eliminating zombies. Regular zombies have a chance to drop Snacks randomly, while Specials, Elites, and HVTs are guaranteed to drop three Snacks upon elimination.

A new power-up called Refrigerator (exclusive to this mode) temporarily causes every eliminated zombie to drop Snacks, making energy recovery much easier for a short period.

Another feature is the Flow State — a special state triggered by eliminating 10 zombies without taking damage. While in this state, players gain increased damage, enhanced movement, and better weapon handling. Taking damage ends the Flow State, but it can be reactivated by meeting the aforementioned conditions.

Zombie Snacks LTM rewards in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Players can earn exclusive rewards by completing the main mission in each Zombies map: Liberty Falls, Terminus Island, Citadelle des Morts, The Tomb, and Shattered Veil, across both Standard and Directed modes.

Directed Mode rewards:

Custom GobbleGum collection (4 per map: 1 high-rarity, 3 other rarities)

15,000 XP per map (75,000 XP total)

Standard Mode rewards:

Custom GobbleGum collection (6 per map: 1 high-rarity, 5 other rarities)

15,000 XP per map (75,000 XP total)

This concludes our guide on the Zombie Snacks LTM in BO6 Zombies.

