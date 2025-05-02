Best Ranked Play loadout to use in Warzone Verdansk 

When it comes to the best Ranked Play loadout for Warzone Verdansk, you just cannot go wrong with the CR-56 AMAX. This Assault Rifle was added to the game in Season 3, and because of its in-game performance, it quickly earned the "meta" status. The firearm is exceptionally good at handling mid-range combat and boasts a decent TTK of only 570 ms at ranges up to 41 meters.

Ad

This makes it one of the best guns in the game at the moment. Hence, if you are picking up the CR-56 AMAX for Ranked Play, you will come out on top, irrespective of the situation you might find yourself in.

Although the weapon is already decent right out of the box, with the help of the correct attachments, you can improve it further.

Hence, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best Ranked Play loadout for Warzone Verdansk with the CR-56 AMAX, to not only help you win more gunfights, but also possibly matches.

Ad

Trending

Best Ranked Play loadout for Warzone Verdansk with the CR-56 AMAX

To set up the best Ranked Play loadout for Warzone Verdansk with the CR-56 AMAX, you must use these attachments:

Optic: Volzhskiy Reflex

Volzhskiy Reflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Here's how these attachments improve the CR-56 AMAX and help it become the best Ranked Play loadout for Verdansk:

Ad

Building the best Ranked Play loadout for Verdansk (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Volzhskiy Reflex is a clean and precise optical sight that provides you with a clear picture of your targets. It is designed for close and medium-range fights, and it suffices in those situations. That said, optical sights are chosen on one's preference, and you can equip the one you want.

Ad

The Compensator helps reduce vertical recoil, which makes the Assault Rifle a lot more accurate for mid and long-range fights. This allows you to beam down targets without even having to pull down your controller stick. It also helps in stabilizing the recoil, which makes it even more accurate.

Also read: All Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 3 Reloaded: New SR values, Restrictions, and more

Next up is the Gain-Twist Barrel, which increases the bullet velocity of the firearm. This ensures that your bullets close the gap between you and your targets quickly. As for the increase, it provides a 45% boost, improving the bullet velocity from just 820 m/s to 1189 m/s.

Ad

The Vertical Foregrip helps reduce horizontal recoil, which is usually much more difficult to control. Unlike vertical recoil, horizontal recoil can be unpredictable, and this makes countering it manually more difficult. Fortunately, that won't be an issue with the Vertical Foregrip equipped. This will come in handy, especially for the long-range fights.

Last on the list is the Extended Mag II, which doubles the bullet count. It increases the magazine size from 30 bullets to 60. This ensures that you don't have to reload your weapon after every kill and allows you to stay in a fight longer. In fact, with the increased magazine size, if played correctly, you can defeat a team of four and still have a few bullets in your magazine to spare.

Ad

Read more: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Every weapon buff and nerf

That covers everything that you need to know about the best Ranked Play loadout for Warzone Verdansk.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More