Warzone Season 4: Every weapon buff and nerf

Warzone Season 4 brings a plethora of weapon buffs and nerfs, and they've been applied across the board. Meaning that almost all the weapon classes are affected by the latest update. Almost all the weapons, except for LMGs have been buffed in some way. LMGs too were not completely gutted and instead, several tweaks have been made to ensure that despite the buffs, they remain viable picks. Overall, it's a balanced update that is certain to spice up the meta.
So, let's take a closer look at all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 4.
All weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 4
The official patch notes for Warzone Season 4 list the following weapon buffs and nerfs:
Assault Rifles
AK-74
- Bullet Velocity improved from 840m/s to 890m/s
- Attachments
- CHF Barrel
- Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 50% to 35%
- Horizontal Recoil Penalty reduced from 20% to 10%
- Marksman Foregrip
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%
AMES 85
- Bullet Velocity improved from 790m/s to 880m/s
- Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 265ms to 230ms
- Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 190ms to 180ms
- Aim Down Sight Move Speed improved from 3.2m/s to 3.3m/s
- Attachments
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%
AS VAL
- Bullet Velocity improved from 815m/s to 860m/s
CR-56 AMAX
- Bullet Velocity improved from 820m/s to 860m/s
- Slightly increased View Kick strength and deviation
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 30%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%
Developer note: The CR-56 AMAX is receiving a slight recoil adjustment, such that players may want to take additional recoil-reducing attachments. However, its velocity is improving to make it more consistent during ranged engagements
Cypher 091
- Bullet Velocity improved from 810m/s to 860m/s
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 30%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%
Goblin MK2
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 25% to 30%
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%
GPR 91
- Bullet Velocity improved from 780m/s to 840m/s
- Attachments
- CHF Barrel
- Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 40% to 35%
- Horizontal Recoil Penalty reduced from 20% to 15%
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%
Kilo 141
- Bullet Velocity improved from 850m/s to 870m/s
- Slightly increased View Kick strength
- Attachments:
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 30%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%
Developer note: The Kilo 141 remains a highly predictable and controllable weapon, and now sees improved velocity to make it more consistent at range. However, View Kick will now need to be countered throughout the entire recoil pattern.
KRIG C
- Bullet Velocity improved from 820m/s to 870m/s
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%
Model L
- Bullet Velocity improved from 800m/s to 850m/s
- Attachments
- CHF Barrel
- Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 55% to 45%
- Horizontal Recoil Penalty reduced from 25% to 20%
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%
XM4
- Bullet Velocity improved from 780m/s to 820m/s
- Attachments
- CHF Barrel
- Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 45% to 40%
- Horizontal Recoil Penalty reduced from 20% to 15%
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%
SMGs
C9
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 40
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 11.9m
- Post-Patch Range: 0 - 13.2m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 34
- Pre-Patch Range: 11.9 - 20.3m
- Post-Patch Range: 13.2 - 21.3m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 27
- Pre-Patch Range: >20.3m
- Post-Patch Range: >21.3m
- Attachments
- C9 10mm
- Maximum Damage Range increased from 13.2m to 14.7m
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%
Jackal PDW
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 48
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 10.9m
- Post-Patch Range: 0 - 11.9m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 41
- Pre-Patch Range: 10.9 - 18.8m
- Post-Patch Range: 11.9 - 19.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 32
- Pre-Patch Range: >18.8m
- Post-Patch Range: >19.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.7x to 0.75x
- Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 210ms to 200ms
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%
- Gun Kick reduct
Kompakt 92
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 30
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 10.6m
- Post-Patch Range: 0 - 11.4m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 23
- Pre-Patch Range: 10.6 - 19.3m
- Post-Patch Range: 11.4 - 19.3m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 19
- Pre-Patch Range: >19.3m
- Post-Patch Range: >19.3m
- Additional Adjustments
- Lower Torso Multiplier increased from 0.85x to 0.88x
- Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 130ms to 115ms
- Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 200ms to 190ms
KSV
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 36
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 12.7m
- Post-Patch Range: 0 - 13.7m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 32
- Pre-Patch Range: 12.7 - 20.9m
- Post-Patch Range: 13.7 - 21.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 24
- Pre-Patch Range: >20.9m
- Post-Patch Range: >21.8m
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 35%.
Ladra
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 28
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 11.9m
- Post-Patch Range: 0 - 11.9m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 24
- Pre-Patch Range: 11.9 - 20.3m
- Post-Patch Range: 11.9 - 21.3m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 17
- Pre-Patch Range: >20.3m
- Post-Patch Range: >21.3m
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 35%
PP-919
- Attachments
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 35%.
PPSH-41
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 30
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 11.6m
- Post-Patch Range: 0 - 12.7m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 25
- Pre-Patch Range: 11.6 - 20.5m
- Post-Patch Range: 12.7 - 21m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 19
- Pre-Patch Range: >20.5m
- Post-Patch Range: >21m
- Additional Adjustments
- Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 125ms to 115ms
- Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 195ms to 190ms
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%
Saug
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 34
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 10.6m
- Post-Patch Range: 0 - 11.6m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 29
- Pre-Patch Range: 10.6 - 18.8m
- Post-Patch Range: 11.6 - 19.8m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 22
- Pre-Patch Range: >18.8m
- Post-Patch Range: >19.8m
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 35%
Tanto .22
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 60
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 10.8m
- Post-Patch Range: 0 - 11.8m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 54
- Pre-Patch Range: 10.8 - 21.6m
- Post-Patch Range: 11.8 - 21.6m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 45
- Pre-Patch Range: >21.6m
- Post-Patch Range: >21.6m
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%
Shotguns
ASG-89
- Attachments
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%
Maelstrom
- Maximum Damage Range (per pellet)
- Pellet Damage: 18
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 3.4m
- Post-Patch Range: 0 - 4.7m
- Medium Damage Range 1 (per pellet)
- Pellet Damage: 14
- Pre-Patch Range: 3.4 - 6.3m
- Post-Patch Range: 4.7 - 8.1m
- Medium Damage Range 2 (per pellet)
- Pellet Damage: 11
- Pre-Patch Range: 6.3 - 10.16m
- Post-Patch Range: 8.1 - 10.16m
- Minimum Damage Range (per pellet)
- Pellet Damage: 9
- Pre-Patch Range: >10.16m
- Post-Patch Range: >10.16m
- Additional Adjustments
- Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 290ms to 265ms
- Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 190ms to 170ms
- Attachments
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%
LMGs
General: All Black Ops 6 LMGs now inflict 12% more flinch on enemies.
FENG 82
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 50 (Pre-Patch)
- Damage: 45 (Post-Patch)
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 45.7m
- Post-Patch Range: 0 - 76.2m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 45 (Pre-Patch)
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 55.9m
- Post-Patch Range: This damage range has been removed.
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 42
- Pre-Patch Range: >45.7m
- Post-Patch Range: >76.2m
- Additional Adjustments
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.9x
- Reduced View Kick strength and deviation
- Movement Speed slightly increased
- Sprinting Movement Speed slightly increased
- Aim Down Sight Movement Speed slightly increased
- Aim Down Sight Firing Movement Speed increased from 2.4m/s to 2.5m/s
- Attachments
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 45% to 50%
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 20% to 30%
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%
GPMG-7
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 30 (Pre-Patch)
- Damage: 24 (Post-Patch)
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 44.4m
- Post-Patch Range: 0 - 83.8m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 25 (Pre-Patch)
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 55.8m
- Post-Patch Range: This damage range has been removed.
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 23 (Pre-Patch)
- Damage: 22 (Post-Patch)
- Pre-Patch Range: >45.7m
- Post-Patch Range: >83.8m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.2x to 1.1x
- Reduced View Kick strength and deviation
- Movement Speed increased from 4.4m/s to 4.5m/s
- Sprinting Movement Speed increased from 6m/s to 6.1m/s
- Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased
- Aim Down Sight Firing Movement Speed increased from 1.9m/s to 2.1m/s
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%
PU-21
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 35 (Pre-Patch)
- Damage: 28 (Post-Patch)
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 45.7m
- Post-Patch Range: 0 - 81.2m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 33 (Pre-Patch)
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 55.8m
- Post-Patch Range: This damage range has been removed.
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 27
- Pre-Patch Range: >55.8m
- Post-Patch Range: >81.2m
- Additional Adjustments
- Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.9x
- Reduced View Kick strength and deviation
- Movement Speed increased from 4.5m/s to 4.6m/s
- Sprinting Movement Speed increased from 6.1m/s to 6.2m/s
- Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased
- Aim Down Sight Firing Movement Speed increased from 2.1m/s to 2.3m/s
- Attachments
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 45% to 50%
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 20% to 30%
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%
XMG
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 35 (Pre-Patch)
- Damage: 29 (Post-Patch)
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 40.6m
- Post-Patch Range: 0 - 86.3m
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Damage: 29 (Pre-Patch)
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 50.8m
- Post-Patch Range: This damage range has been removed.
- Minimum Damage Range
- Damage: 27
- Pre-Patch Range: >50.8m
- Post-Patch Range: >86.3m
- Additional Adjustments
- Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3x to 1.18x
- Upper and Lower Torso multipliers decreased from 1.04x to 1.01x
- Reduced View Kick strength and deviation
- Movement Speed increased from 4.3m/s to 4.4m/s
- Sprinting Movement Speed increased from 6m/s to 6.1m/s
- Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased from 2.4m/s to 2.5m/s
- Aim Down Sight Firing Movement Speed increased from 1.7m/s to 1.9m/s
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%
Marksman Rifles
AEK-973
- Burst Fire Cooldown reduced from 0.325s to 0.29s
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 20%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%
DM-10
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 20%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%
SWAT 5.56
- Burst Fire Cooldown reduced from 0.22s to 0.19s
- Adjustments to the recoil pattern within the burst
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 20%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%
TR2
- Drop Time improved from 0.5s to 0.35s
- The Drop Time (the time it takes for the weapon to go off screen when switching to another) will now match the other marksman rifles.
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 20%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%
Tsarkov 7.62
- Attachments
- Marksman Foregrip
- View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 25%
- Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%
- Heavy Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%
- Combat Stock
- Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%
Sniper Rifles
AMR Mod 4
- Maximum Damage Range
- Damage: 155
- Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 88.9m
- Post-Patch Range: 0 - 114m
- Minimum Range Damage
- Damage: 150
- Pre-Patch Range: >88.9m
- Damage: 150
- Post-Patch Range: >114m
- This is a 1 shot headshot in its max damage range.
- Additional Adjustments
- Reduced first shot recoil
- Bullet Velocity improved from 700m/s to 780m/s
- Upper Torso and Upper Arm multiplier improved from 0.65x to 0.98x
- Leg Multiplier improved from 0.5x to 0.65x
That's it. That covers all the weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 4. Overall, it is clear that the intention of the patch was to improve weapons and not downgrade them to alter the meta.
