Warzone Season 4: Every weapon buff and nerf

Warzone Season 4 brings a plethora of weapon buffs and nerfs, and they've been applied across the board. Meaning that almost all the weapon classes are affected by the latest update. Almost all the weapons, except for LMGs have been buffed in some way. LMGs too were not completely gutted and instead, several tweaks have been made to ensure that despite the buffs, they remain viable picks. Overall, it's a balanced update that is certain to spice up the meta.

So, let's take a closer look at all the weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 4.

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Season 4

The official patch notes for Warzone Season 4 list the following weapon buffs and nerfs:

Assault Rifles

AK-74

Bullet Velocity improved from 840m/s to 890m/s

Attachments

CHF Barrel

Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 50% to 35%

Horizontal Recoil Penalty reduced from 20% to 10%

Marksman Foregrip

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%

AMES 85

Bullet Velocity improved from 790m/s to 880m/s

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 265ms to 230ms

Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 190ms to 180ms

Aim Down Sight Move Speed improved from 3.2m/s to 3.3m/s

Attachments

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%

AS VAL

Bullet Velocity improved from 815m/s to 860m/s

CR-56 AMAX

Bullet Velocity improved from 820m/s to 860m/s

Slightly increased View Kick strength and deviation

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 30%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%

Developer note: The CR-56 AMAX is receiving a slight recoil adjustment, such that players may want to take additional recoil-reducing attachments. However, its velocity is improving to make it more consistent during ranged engagements

Cypher 091

Bullet Velocity improved from 810m/s to 860m/s

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 30%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%

Goblin MK2

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 25% to 30%

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%

GPR 91

Bullet Velocity improved from 780m/s to 840m/s

Attachments

CHF Barrel

Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 40% to 35%

Horizontal Recoil Penalty reduced from 20% to 15%

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%

Kilo 141

Bullet Velocity improved from 850m/s to 870m/s

Slightly increased View Kick strength

Attachments:

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 30%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 30%

Developer note: The Kilo 141 remains a highly predictable and controllable weapon, and now sees improved velocity to make it more consistent at range. However, View Kick will now need to be countered throughout the entire recoil pattern.

KRIG C

Bullet Velocity improved from 820m/s to 870m/s

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%

Model L

Bullet Velocity improved from 800m/s to 850m/s

Attachments

CHF Barrel

Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 55% to 45%

Horizontal Recoil Penalty reduced from 25% to 20%

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%

XM4

Bullet Velocity improved from 780m/s to 820m/s

Attachments

CHF Barrel

Vertical Recoil Penalty reduced from 45% to 40%

Horizontal Recoil Penalty reduced from 20% to 15%

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%

SMGs

C9

Maximum Damage Range

Damage: 40

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 11.9m

Post-Patch Range: 0 - 13.2m

Medium Damage Range 1

Damage: 34

Pre-Patch Range: 11.9 - 20.3m

Post-Patch Range: 13.2 - 21.3m

Minimum Damage Range

Damage: 27

Pre-Patch Range: >20.3m

Post-Patch Range: >21.3m

Attachments

C9 10mm

Maximum Damage Range increased from 13.2m to 14.7m

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%

Jackal PDW

Maximum Damage Range

Damage: 48

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 10.9m

Post-Patch Range: 0 - 11.9m

Medium Damage Range 1

Damage: 41

Pre-Patch Range: 10.9 - 18.8m

Post-Patch Range: 11.9 - 19.8m

Minimum Damage Range

Damage: 32

Pre-Patch Range: >18.8m

Post-Patch Range: >19.8m

Additional Adjustments

Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.7x to 0.75x

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 210ms to 200ms

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%

Gun Kick reduct

Kompakt 92

Maximum Damage Range

Damage: 30

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 10.6m

Post-Patch Range: 0 - 11.4m

Medium Damage Range 1

Damage: 23

Pre-Patch Range: 10.6 - 19.3m

Post-Patch Range: 11.4 - 19.3m

Minimum Damage Range

Damage: 19

Pre-Patch Range: >19.3m

Post-Patch Range: >19.3m

Additional Adjustments

Lower Torso Multiplier increased from 0.85x to 0.88x

Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 130ms to 115ms

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 200ms to 190ms

KSV

Maximum Damage Range

Damage: 36

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 12.7m

Post-Patch Range: 0 - 13.7m

Medium Damage Range 1

Damage: 32

Pre-Patch Range: 12.7 - 20.9m

Post-Patch Range: 13.7 - 21.8m

Minimum Damage Range

Damage: 24

Pre-Patch Range: >20.9m

Post-Patch Range: >21.8m

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%.

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%.

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 35%.

Ladra

Maximum Damage Range

Damage: 28

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 11.9m

Post-Patch Range: 0 - 11.9m

Medium Damage Range 1

Damage: 24

Pre-Patch Range: 11.9 - 20.3m

Post-Patch Range: 11.9 - 21.3m

Minimum Damage Range

Damage: 17

Pre-Patch Range: >20.3m

Post-Patch Range: >21.3m

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 35%

PP-919

Attachments

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%.

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 35%.

PPSH-41

Maximum Damage Range

Damage: 30

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 11.6m

Post-Patch Range: 0 - 12.7m

Medium Damage Range 1

Damage: 25

Pre-Patch Range: 11.6 - 20.5m

Post-Patch Range: 12.7 - 21m

Minimum Damage Range

Damage: 19

Pre-Patch Range: >20.5m

Post-Patch Range: >21m

Additional Adjustments

Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 125ms to 115ms

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 195ms to 190ms

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%

Saug

Maximum Damage Range

Damage: 34

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 10.6m

Post-Patch Range: 0 - 11.6m

Medium Damage Range 1

Damage: 29

Pre-Patch Range: 10.6 - 18.8m

Post-Patch Range: 11.6 - 19.8m

Minimum Damage Range

Damage: 22

Pre-Patch Range: >18.8m

Post-Patch Range: >19.8m

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 35%

Tanto .22

Maximum Damage Range

Damage: 60

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 10.8m

Post-Patch Range: 0 - 11.8m

Medium Damage Range 1

Damage: 54

Pre-Patch Range: 10.8 - 21.6m

Post-Patch Range: 11.8 - 21.6m

Minimum Damage Range

Damage: 45

Pre-Patch Range: >21.6m

Post-Patch Range: >21.6m

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 20%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%

Shotguns

ASG-89

Attachments

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%

Maelstrom

Maximum Damage Range (per pellet)

Pellet Damage: 18

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 3.4m

Post-Patch Range: 0 - 4.7m

Medium Damage Range 1 (per pellet)

Pellet Damage: 14

Pre-Patch Range: 3.4 - 6.3m

Post-Patch Range: 4.7 - 8.1m

Medium Damage Range 2 (per pellet)

Pellet Damage: 11

Pre-Patch Range: 6.3 - 10.16m

Post-Patch Range: 8.1 - 10.16m

Minimum Damage Range (per pellet)

Pellet Damage: 9

Pre-Patch Range: >10.16m

Post-Patch Range: >10.16m

Additional Adjustments

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 290ms to 265ms

Sprint to Fire Speed improved from 190ms to 170ms

Attachments

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%

LMGs

General: All Black Ops 6 LMGs now inflict 12% more flinch on enemies.

FENG 82

Maximum Damage Range

Damage: 50 (Pre-Patch)

Damage: 45 (Post-Patch)

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 45.7m

Post-Patch Range: 0 - 76.2m

Medium Damage Range 1

Damage: 45 (Pre-Patch)

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 55.9m

Post-Patch Range: This damage range has been removed.

Minimum Damage Range

Damage: 42

Pre-Patch Range: >45.7m

Post-Patch Range: >76.2m

Additional Adjustments

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.9x

Reduced View Kick strength and deviation

Movement Speed slightly increased

Sprinting Movement Speed slightly increased

Aim Down Sight Movement Speed slightly increased

Aim Down Sight Firing Movement Speed increased from 2.4m/s to 2.5m/s

Attachments

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 45% to 50%

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 20% to 30%

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%

GPMG-7

Maximum Damage Range

Damage: 30 (Pre-Patch)

Damage: 24 (Post-Patch)

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 44.4m

Post-Patch Range: 0 - 83.8m

Medium Damage Range 1

Damage: 25 (Pre-Patch)

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 55.8m

Post-Patch Range: This damage range has been removed.

Minimum Damage Range

Damage: 23 (Pre-Patch)

Damage: 22 (Post-Patch)

Pre-Patch Range: >45.7m

Post-Patch Range: >83.8m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.2x to 1.1x

Reduced View Kick strength and deviation

Movement Speed increased from 4.4m/s to 4.5m/s

Sprinting Movement Speed increased from 6m/s to 6.1m/s

Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased

Aim Down Sight Firing Movement Speed increased from 1.9m/s to 2.1m/s

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%

PU-21

Maximum Damage Range

Damage: 35 (Pre-Patch)

Damage: 28 (Post-Patch)

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 45.7m

Post-Patch Range: 0 - 81.2m

Medium Damage Range 1

Damage: 33 (Pre-Patch)

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 55.8m

Post-Patch Range: This damage range has been removed.

Minimum Damage Range

Damage: 27

Pre-Patch Range: >55.8m

Post-Patch Range: >81.2m

Additional Adjustments

Lower Torso multiplier decreased from 1x to 0.9x

Reduced View Kick strength and deviation

Movement Speed increased from 4.5m/s to 4.6m/s

Sprinting Movement Speed increased from 6.1m/s to 6.2m/s

Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased

Aim Down Sight Firing Movement Speed increased from 2.1m/s to 2.3m/s

Attachments

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 45% to 50%

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 20% to 30%

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%

XMG

Maximum Damage Range

Damage: 35 (Pre-Patch)

Damage: 29 (Post-Patch)

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 40.6m

Post-Patch Range: 0 - 86.3m

Medium Damage Range 1

Damage: 29 (Pre-Patch)

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 50.8m

Post-Patch Range: This damage range has been removed.

Minimum Damage Range

Damage: 27

Pre-Patch Range: >50.8m

Post-Patch Range: >86.3m

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.3x to 1.18x

Upper and Lower Torso multipliers decreased from 1.04x to 1.01x

Reduced View Kick strength and deviation

Movement Speed increased from 4.3m/s to 4.4m/s

Sprinting Movement Speed increased from 6m/s to 6.1m/s

Aim Down Sight Movement Speed increased from 2.4m/s to 2.5m/s

Aim Down Sight Firing Movement Speed increased from 1.7m/s to 1.9m/s

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 20% to 25%

Marksman Rifles

AEK-973

Burst Fire Cooldown reduced from 0.325s to 0.29s

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 20%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%

DM-10

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 20%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%

SWAT 5.56

Burst Fire Cooldown reduced from 0.22s to 0.19s

Adjustments to the recoil pattern within the burst

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 20%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%

TR2

Drop Time improved from 0.5s to 0.35s

The Drop Time (the time it takes for the weapon to go off screen when switching to another) will now match the other marksman rifles.

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 20%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%

Tsarkov 7.62

Attachments

Marksman Foregrip

View Kick reduction while focused increased from 10% to 25%

Gun Kick reduction while focused increased from 15% to 25%

Heavy Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 50% to 55%

Combat Stock

Flinch reduction increased from 25% to 30%

Sniper Rifles

AMR Mod 4

Maximum Damage Range

Damage: 155

Pre-Patch Range: 0 - 88.9m

Post-Patch Range: 0 - 114m

Minimum Range Damage

Damage: 150

Pre-Patch Range: >88.9m

Damage: 150

Post-Patch Range: >114m

This is a 1 shot headshot in its max damage range.

Additional Adjustments

Reduced first shot recoil

Bullet Velocity improved from 700m/s to 780m/s

Upper Torso and Upper Arm multiplier improved from 0.65x to 0.98x

Leg Multiplier improved from 0.5x to 0.65x

That's it. That covers all the weapon adjustments in Warzone Season 4. Overall, it is clear that the intention of the patch was to improve weapons and not downgrade them to alter the meta.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, make sure to check out the links below:

