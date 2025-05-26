Call of Duty is giving away a free Weapon Blueprint to Black Ops 6 and Warzone players, here's how to claim

Call of Duty is giving away a free Weapon Blueprint called Star Traveler to all Black Ops 6 and Warzone players. It is for the LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle, and is equipped with a unique set of attachments and a custom skin. While the skin isn't animated, it does impart a charming appearance to the gun. So, if you love to snipe and are looking to grab a free Blueprint for the latest Call of Duty games, this is a great opportunity.

Ad

Read on to learn how to claim this Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free.

How to get the Star Traveler Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free

To get the Star Traveler Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free, you must follow these steps:

First, launch Call of Duty HQ and scroll through the several "Message of the Day" panels. One particular message will read "Gear up for Intel Drops."

Scan the QR code , and it will lead you to the official Activision account login page.

, and it will lead you to the official Activision account login page. Log in with the details of your current Call of Duty account.

Next, go to Preferences and turn on Call of Duty under the "Your comms. Your way" section . Make sure to tick all five boxes under it.

and . Make sure to under it. Once done, scroll down below and click on Submit .

. Now simply wait for Call of Duty to send you an email with the redemption code. Follow their on-screen instructions to redeem it.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: When does Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 start?

That's it. You have successfully claimed a free Blueprint for the LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle. If you have already opted for email communications, Call of Duty simply asks fans to keep checking their email inbox. So, if you haven't received one yet, rest assured that you'll be receiving a redemption code shortly.

If you do not see the QR-code-embedded message when logging into your game, you can also scan the image in the embed above for quick access.

Ad

It is worth noting that sometimes the Blueprint will not immediately show up in your account, and you might have to wait a while. To check if you've claimed it successfully, just log into your game, and you should find a new notification stating the items have been added to your account.

Read more: How to complete the Bunker 11 Easter egg in Verdansk

That covers everything you need to know to claim the Star Traveler Sniper Rifle Blueprint for free in the latest COD games.

Ad

Here are some other Call of Duty articles you may want to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More