Call of Duty is giving away a free Weapon Blueprint to Black Ops 6 and Warzone players, here's how to claim

Call of Duty is giving away a free Weapon Blueprint called Star Traveler to all Black Ops 6 and Warzone players. It is for the LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle, and is equipped with a unique set of attachments and a custom skin. While the skin isn't animated, it does impart a charming appearance to the gun. So, if you love to snipe and are looking to grab a free Blueprint for the latest Call of Duty games, this is a great opportunity.
Read on to learn how to claim this Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free.
How to get the Star Traveler Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free
To get the Star Traveler Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free, you must follow these steps:
- First, launch Call of Duty HQ and scroll through the several "Message of the Day" panels. One particular message will read "Gear up for Intel Drops."
- Scan the QR code, and it will lead you to the official Activision account login page.
- Log in with the details of your current Call of Duty account.
- Next, go to Preferences and turn on Call of Duty under the "Your comms. Your way" section. Make sure to tick all five boxes under it.
- Once done, scroll down below and click on Submit.
- Now simply wait for Call of Duty to send you an email with the redemption code. Follow their on-screen instructions to redeem it.
That's it. You have successfully claimed a free Blueprint for the LR 7.62 Sniper Rifle. If you have already opted for email communications, Call of Duty simply asks fans to keep checking their email inbox. So, if you haven't received one yet, rest assured that you'll be receiving a redemption code shortly.
If you do not see the QR-code-embedded message when logging into your game, you can also scan the image in the embed above for quick access.
It is worth noting that sometimes the Blueprint will not immediately show up in your account, and you might have to wait a while. To check if you've claimed it successfully, just log into your game, and you should find a new notification stating the items have been added to your account.
That covers everything you need to know to claim the Star Traveler Sniper Rifle Blueprint for free in the latest COD games.
