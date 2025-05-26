What to expect from Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 4

Call of Duty has a lot in store for Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 4. The next season will introduce new maps, game modes, a Scorestreak, and more. Although most of this content will be available on day one, some will be reserved till the mid-season update. Regardless, the forthcoming season update is packed with content and is certain to appeal to a vast majority of fans.

That said, do note that in this article, we will only be discussing content exclusive to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer. We've refrained from discussing general content such as new firearms and Operators since they are shared across Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

The Season 4 update for Black Ops 6 goes live on May 29, 2025. Before Call of Duty releases the new season, let's take a quick look at all the new content that has been planned so far for BO6 Multiplayer.

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 4: Everything we know so far

Given below are all the new content that will be added to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 4:

All new maps for Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 4

Exploring all the new maps coming to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty is bringing five new maps for Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 4. Three of those five will be available at launch, and the other two will be added with the Season 4 Reloaded update. Here's what you should know:

Shutdown: It is a 6v6 (Core) map and will be smaller in scale. It is based on a hydroelectric plant in Iceland. The lore follows that before Adler gets Stitch out of the Black Site, they must cut off electricity, and this is the location where Rogue Black Ops must cut off the power. Regarding the layout, it appears to be a three-lane map where close-range engagements will be the popular approach for the most part.

It is a and will be smaller in scale. It is based on a hydroelectric plant in Iceland. The lore follows that before Adler gets Stitch out of the Black Site, they must cut off electricity, and this is the location where Rogue Black Ops must cut off the power. Regarding the layout, it appears to be a three-lane map where close-range engagements will be the popular approach for the most part. Fugitive: Another 6v6 (Core) map, Fugitive will be bigger than Shutdown. According to the Season 4 lore, this is the Black Site where Adler breaks out Stitch from. The map has lots of different levels (verticality) and shortcuts. Expect all types of weapons to shine on this map, as long as the wielder is correctly positioned.

Another Fugitive will be bigger than Shutdown. According to the Season 4 lore, this is the Black Site where Adler breaks out Stitch from. The map has lots of different levels (verticality) and shortcuts. Expect all types of weapons to shine on this map, as long as the wielder is correctly positioned. Blitz: This is a Strike (6v6/2v2) map and will be quite small in size. As per the lore, on their way out of the Black Site, the Rogue team fights off Pantheon agents on the road. The map will be in the open, allowing for fast-paced close-range action.

This is a and will be quite small in size. As per the lore, on their way out of the Black Site, the Rogue team fights off Pantheon agents on the road. The map will be in the open, allowing for fast-paced close-range action. Eclipse: This, too, is a Strike (6v6/2v2) map and will be smaller in size. However, players must wait for the mid-season update to play on this map. Once again, according to the map's lore, after Adler and Stitch escape, they set up a place for business, which just so happens to be a nightclub called Eclipse. Expect high-stakes, fast-paced action with blaring music and dancing lights.

This, too, is a and will be smaller in size. However, players must wait for the mid-season update to play on this map. Once again, according to the map's lore, after Adler and Stitch escape, they set up a place for business, which just so happens to be a nightclub called Eclipse. Expect high-stakes, fast-paced action with blaring music and dancing lights. Fringe: The iconic map from BO3 is returning to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 4. It'll be a remaster of the original map, updated with the latest visuals to improve immersion. Just like the original, expect all types of weapons to shine on this map. Yes, it will be a Core map, like in Black Ops 3.

All new modes for Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 4

Discussing all the new game modes joining Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 4 (Image via Activision)

A total of three new modes are slated for Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 4. They are:

Team Elimination: It is quite similar to Kill Confirmed, but with a few twists. In this game mode, both teams have limited lives. The goal is quite simple: exhaust your opposing team's lives to win. To do so, you must eliminate opponents and pick up their tags. If you do, they lose a life. However, if that kill is denied, i.e., the tag is picked by someone in their team, then no lives are lost for either team. Players can win a match by having the most lives remaining after the timer has run out or by exhausting their opponents' lives. The mode will be available at the beginning of Season 4.

It is quite similar to Kill Confirmed, but with a few twists. In this game mode, both teams have limited lives. The goal is quite simple: exhaust your opposing team's lives to win. To do so, you must eliminate opponents and pick up their tags. If you do, they lose a life. However, if that kill is denied, i.e., the tag is picked by someone in their team, then no lives are lost for either team. Players can win a match by having the most lives remaining after the timer has run out or by exhausting their opponents' lives. The mode will be available at the beginning of Season 4. One in the Chamber: The classic Call of Duty mode returns in Season 4. Its premise is pretty straightforward: all players will spawn with just a single knife, a pistol with one bullet, and three lives, and must eliminate enemies to earn more bullets. The top three players with the highest score win in this free-for-all mode.

The classic Call of Duty mode returns in Season 4. Its premise is pretty straightforward: all players will spawn with just a single knife, a pistol with one bullet, and three lives, and must eliminate enemies to earn more bullets. The top three players with the highest score win in this free-for-all mode. Party Ops: This mode will arrive with the mid-seasonal update, and not much is known currently about it. According to the official description, it will be an LTM, featuring multiple mini-games that will be randomized.

As for Black Ops 6 Ranked Play, we do not know the exact upcoming changes at the moment, and hence, we have excluded it from this list for now, despite it being a game mode.

All the new rewards in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play in Season 4 (Image via Activision)

That said, we do, however, know of all the new rewards that are joining Ranked Play in Season 4:

Get 10 Wins: “Pro Reissue AMES 85” AMES 85 Weapon Blueprint

Get 100 Wins: “Ranked Season 4 – 100 Wins” Large Decal

Silver: “Ranked Season 4 – Silver” Calling Card

Gold: “Ranked Season 4 – Gold” Calling Card and Charm

Platinum: “Ranked Season 4 – Platinum” Calling Card and Charm

Diamond: “Ranked Season 4 – Diamond” Calling Card and Charm

Crimson: “Ranked Season 4 – Crimson” Calling Card and Charm

Iridescent: “Ranked Season 4 – Iridescent” Calling Card and Charm

Top 250: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250” Calling Card and Charm

Season 04 Champion: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250 Champion” Calling Card

New Scorestreak

Exploring the new Scorestreak that will join Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Finally, we have a new Scorestreak joining Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 4. It is called the Grim Reaper, and it can be earned in a match with a score streak of 725 points. The Grim Reaper is a semi-automatic launcher capable of firing four rockets at once. It can be used against enemy Operators and the Black Ops 6 Scorestreaks that can be targeted with its lock-on system.

That covers all the new content exclusive to Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 4. Once again, do note that there's a lot more content coming in the next season, but since they aren't exclusive to BO6 Multiplayer, we have decided to exclude them from this article.

